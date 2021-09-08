Cricket International International Bangladesh beats New Zealand to seal T20 series win Bangladesh won the fourth T20I by six wickets in Dhaka on Wednesday to take an unassailable 3-1 series lead in the five-match series. AFP DHAKA 08 September, 2021 19:44 IST Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad hit an unbeaten 43 to take his side to a six-wicket victory with five balls to spare in the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Dhaka on Wednesday. - AFP AFP DHAKA 08 September, 2021 19:44 IST Bangladesh won the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand by six wickets in Dhaka on Wednesday to secure victory in the five-match series.New Zealand was bowled out for 93 and Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad hit an unbeaten 43 as his side reached 96 for four with five balls to spare. Victory gave Bangladesh an unassailable 3-1 series lead.READ MORE: Will take full responsibility of Pakistan's performance: Interim head coach SaqlainSpinner Nasum Ahmed and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman each took four wickets as Bangladesh skittled out New Zealand in 19.3 overs.Mahmudullah hit two sixes in his 48 ball innings after opener Mohammad Naim hit 29 off 35 balls to maintain the early run chase.The fifth and final game is on Friday. Read more stories on International. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :