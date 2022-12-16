International

How to get a ticket for the fourth India vs Australia women’s T20I at Brabourne Stadium?

Shayan Acharya
16 December, 2022 13:34 IST
More than 47,000 fans turned up for the second game at the DY Patil Stadium last Sunday, when India trumped top-ranked Australia in a Super Over.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

When the fourth Women’s T20I between India and Australia begins at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday evening, the female fans will be allowed entry without registration on a first-come-first-service basis, while the men attending the game will be charged Rs 200.

After allowing a free entry for all in the first three games, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI) have decided to charge a nominal fee of Rs 200 for ‘men and boys’ in a bid to manage the crowd.

The tickets, priced at Rs 200 are already available on bookmyshow.com, and according to the guidelines mentioned in the app, “man/boy need to carry M-ticket. No screenshot or photocopy will be allowed.” With the match beginning at 7pm, the gates will open at 4.30pm.

This being India’s first home series in 21 months - the last time it played at home was against South Africa in March, 2021 - the BCCI had made sure that it tested the waters ahead of the Women’s IPL, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of March, by offering free tickets to fans. And the initiative seemed to have worked so far.

More than 47,000 fans turned up for the second game at the DY Patil Stadium last Sunday, when India trumped top-ranked Australia in a Super Over. However, when the action moved to the Brabourne Stadium, nearly 15,000 people turned up for the third game a couple of days ago, even though organisers had claimed that it was a full-house.

With Australia leading the five-match series 2-1, India has everything to play for in a bid to bounce back in the series and it being a weekend, the organisers are expecting more people to turn up for the crucial game. When the fourth Women’s T20I between India and Australia begins at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday evening, the female fans will be allowed entry without registration on a first-come-first-service basis, while the men attending the game will have to spend Rs 200 for a ticket.

The tickets, priced at Rs 200 are already available on bookmyshow.com, and according to the guidelines mentioned in the app, “man/boy need to carry M-ticket. No screenshot or photocopy will be allowed.”

With the match beginning at 7pm, the gates will open at 4.30pm. This being India’s first home series in 21 months - the last time it played at home was against South Africa in March, 2021 - the BCCI had made sure that it tested the waters ahead of the Women’s IPL, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of March, by offering free tickets to fans. And the initiative seemed to have worked so far.

With Australia leading the five-match series 2-1, India has everything to play for in a bid to bounce back in the series and it being a weekend, the organisers are expecting more people to turn up for the crucial game.

