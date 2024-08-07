SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India

For the third match in a row, the Sri Lankan spinners spun a web around the mighty Indian batting to bowl their side to a sensational 2-0 series triumph after beating India by a mammoth 110 runs in the third and final one-day international at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The win also marked Sri Lanka’s first one-day bilateral series win against their neighbours in 27 years, set up by its spinners who took 27 out of the 30 wickets (nine in every match).

🎉 HISTORY MADE! 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka defeats India by 110 runs, clinching the ODI series 2-0! This marks our first ODI series victory against India since 1997! 🦁 A phenomenal team effort. What a moment for Sri Lankan cricket! #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/UY842zKoTb — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 7, 2024

Chasing 249 for victory, India succumbed to left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage’s tricks, who scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul (five for 23).

India’s chase followed the familiar pattern of the first two games, where skipper Rohit Sharma (35) again got the team off to a flyer. But once he was back in the hunt, the other batters were like a deer caught between the headlights against the tweakers.

Wellalage struck four times in his first four overs as India went from 53 for one to 82 for six in under six overs. The left-arm spinner first had Rohit edging to the keeper and then trapped Virat Kohli leg-before trying to play for the spin and missing an arm ball.

In the 13th over, Wellalage castled Axar Patel and had Shreyas Iyer trapped in front—both batters caught on the back foot. Despite playing nine batters, the visitors surrendered meekly in just two hours and were shot out for 138.

Fittingly, Welllage, whose cameos with the bat in the first two matches proved vital for the hosts, took the final wicket.

Yet another mesmerizing display of spin bowling from our young gun, Dunith Wellalage! What a STAR! 💫 #SLvINDpic.twitter.com/AgLDSzBl7I — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 7, 2024

Earlier, Avishka Fernando slammed a brilliant 96 (102b, 9x4, 2x6) and found able support from Pathum Nissanka (45) and Kusal Mendis (59) to help Sri Lanka post 248 for seven.

After winning a crucial toss for the third time, Sri Lanka made good use of the conditions in what appeared to be the best strip of the series, at least for the first half of the innings.

Avishka and his opening partner Pathum Nissanka got their team off to a solid start, taking apart Mohammed Siraj, India’s lone frontline pacer. Siraj was wavered, either drifting onto the pads or giving width, and Nissanka was quick to pounce on the opportunities, collecting four boundaries.

Once Nissanka was dismissed, Avishka and Kusal Mendis kept the innings on track, forging an 82-run alliance for the second wicket. The former reached his half-century in style, driving Axar square through the off-side fence and then upped the ante.

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando, right, and Kusal Mendis cheer during their partneship against India in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP

In the 29th over, the right-handed batter punished Siraj, running him down third-man for a boundary before pulling the pacer authoritatively over square-leg for back-to-back maximums.

Riyan Parag (three for 54), making his ODI debut, got the breakthrough by trapping Avishka in front with his leg-spin four short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Despite the Lions’ mini-collapse, going from 171 for one to 199 for six once the pitch started taking turn, Kusal held fort at one end to help his side finish strongly. In the end, it proved more than enough