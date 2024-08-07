MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India

The win also marked Sri Lanka’s first one-day bilateral series win against their neighbours in 27 years, set up by its spinners who took 27 out of the 30 wickets (nine in every match).

Published : Aug 07, 2024 21:20 IST , Colombo - 3 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
Chasing 249 for victory, India succumbed to left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage’s tricks, who scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul (five for 23). 
Chasing 249 for victory, India succumbed to left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage’s tricks, who scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul (five for 23).  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Chasing 249 for victory, India succumbed to left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage’s tricks, who scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul (five for 23).  | Photo Credit: AP

For the third match in a row, the Sri Lankan spinners spun a web around the mighty Indian batting to bowl their side to a sensational 2-0 series triumph after beating India by a mammoth 110 runs in the third and final one-day international at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The win also marked Sri Lanka’s first one-day bilateral series win against their neighbours in 27 years, set up by its spinners who took 27 out of the 30 wickets (nine in every match).

Chasing 249 for victory, India succumbed to left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage’s tricks, who scalped a brilliant five-wicket haul (five for 23).

India’s chase followed the familiar pattern of the first two games, where skipper Rohit Sharma (35) again got the team off to a flyer. But once he was back in the hunt, the other batters were like a deer caught between the headlights against the tweakers.

Wellalage struck four times in his first four overs as India went from 53 for one to 82 for six in under six overs. The left-arm spinner first had Rohit edging to the keeper and then trapped Virat Kohli leg-before trying to play for the spin and missing an arm ball.

AS IT HAPPENED: IND vs SL highlights, 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka beats India by 110 runs to win series 2-0

In the 13th over, Wellalage castled Axar Patel and had Shreyas Iyer trapped in front—both batters caught on the back foot. Despite playing nine batters, the visitors surrendered meekly in just two hours and were shot out for 138.

Fittingly, Welllage, whose cameos with the bat in the first two matches proved vital for the hosts, took the final wicket.

Earlier, Avishka Fernando slammed a brilliant 96 (102b, 9x4, 2x6) and found able support from Pathum Nissanka (45) and Kusal Mendis (59) to help Sri Lanka post 248 for seven.

After winning a crucial toss for the third time, Sri Lanka made good use of the conditions in what appeared to be the best strip of the series, at least for the first half of the innings.

Avishka and his opening partner Pathum Nissanka got their team off to a solid start, taking apart Mohammed Siraj, India’s lone frontline pacer. Siraj was wavered, either drifting onto the pads or giving width, and Nissanka was quick to pounce on the opportunities, collecting four boundaries.

ALSO READ: Riyan Parag makes his ODI debut for India in the third ODI against Sri Lanka

Once Nissanka was dismissed, Avishka and Kusal Mendis kept the innings on track, forging an 82-run alliance for the second wicket. The former reached his half-century in style, driving Axar square through the off-side fence and then upped the ante.

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando, right, and Kusal Mendis cheer during their partneship against India in Colombo.
Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando, right, and Kusal Mendis cheer during their partneship against India in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

Sri Lanka’s Avishka Fernando, right, and Kusal Mendis cheer during their partneship against India in Colombo. | Photo Credit: AP

In the 29th over, the right-handed batter punished Siraj, running him down third-man for a boundary before pulling the pacer authoritatively over square-leg for back-to-back maximums.

Riyan Parag (three for 54), making his ODI debut, got the breakthrough by trapping Avishka in front with his leg-spin four short of what would have been a well-deserved century.

Despite the Lions’ mini-collapse, going from 171 for one to 199 for six once the pitch started taking turn, Kusal held fort at one end to help his side finish strongly. In the end, it proved more than enough

Related Topics

Dunith Wellalage /

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

Mohammed Siraj

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel in action in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Startlist: Neeraj Chopra to throw eighth in final; Vadlejch first in order, Nadeem fourth
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. Andrew Flintoff eager to extend coaching role after Northern Superchargers stint
    AFP
  3. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley to step down at end of season
    PTI
  4. SL vs IND, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar has a big heart when it comes to leadership, says Washington
    Pranay Rajiv
  5. SL vs IND, 2nd T20I: Indian skipper Suryakumar backs his bowlers, says Bishnoi
    Pranay Rajiv
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics: When a wretched 100 grams, not a competitor, beat Vinesh Phogat and crushed the dreams of a lifetime
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics: Avinash Sable’s steeplechase final at 1:13 AM IST; Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel in action in triple jump qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Javelin Startlist: Neeraj Chopra to throw eighth in final; Vadlejch first in order, Nadeem fourth
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND, 3rd ODI: Wellalage’s fifer helps Sri Lanka script history against toothless India
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Paris 2024: Marit Bouwmeester wins women’s dinghy gold, Matt Wearn is Olympic champion again
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment