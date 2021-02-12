IPL Auction 2021: Full list of England players in auction pool, base price, former teams

Sixteen English players are set to be a part of the IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for February 18 in Chennai.

All eyes are on world no.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan, who has registered himself for a base price of Rs. 1.5 CR. The English lineup also includes the likes of former Rajasthan Royals' player Tom Curran and the Nayan Doshi who at 42 becomes the oldest player to register to be auctioned.

Notable names missing are those of England Test skipper Joe Root and batsman Tom Banton (who had a quiet IPL last season with Kolkata Knight Riders).

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.

READ: IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price