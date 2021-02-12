Cricket Cricket IPL Auction 2021: Full list of England players in auction pool, base price, former teams England's list of players in the IPL 2021 auction list include the likes of Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy. The auction will be held in Chennai on February 18. Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 14:30 IST Dawid Malan and Alex Hales - Reuters Team Sportstar CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 14:30 IST Sixteen English players are set to be a part of the IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for February 18 in Chennai.All eyes are on world no.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan, who has registered himself for a base price of Rs. 1.5 CR. The English lineup also includes the likes of former Rajasthan Royals' player Tom Curran and the Nayan Doshi who at 42 becomes the oldest player to register to be auctioned.Notable names missing are those of England Test skipper Joe Root and batsman Tom Banton (who had a quiet IPL last season with Kolkata Knight Riders).A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.READ: IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price Set no.NameCountryAgeIPL CapsPrevious IPL Team(s)2020 IPL team2020 IPLC/UCReserve Price RsLakh1Alex HalesEngland326MI,SRH Capped1501Jason RoyEngland308GL,DD,DCDC0Capped2002Moeen AliEngland3319RCBRCB3Capped2002Dawid MalanEngland33 Capped1503Sam BillingsEngland2922DD,CSK Capped2004Mark WoodEngland311CSK Capped2005Adil RashidEngland33 Capped15012Tom CurranEngland2615KKR,RRRR10Capped15019Liam LivingstoneEngland274RR Capped7519David WilleyEngland313CSK Capped15020Ben DuckettEngland26 Capped5021Liam PlunkettEngland367DD Capped20026Nayan DoshiEngland42 Uncapped2027Lewis GregoryEngland28 Capped15028Reece TopleyEngland27 Capped5030George GartonEngland23 Uncapped2035Ravi BoparaEngland3524KXIP, SRH Capped50 Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos