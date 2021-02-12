Cricket

IPL Auction 2021: Full list of England players in auction pool, base price, former teams

England's list of players in the IPL 2021 auction list include the likes of Tom Curran, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett and Jason Roy. The auction will be held in Chennai on February 18.

CHENNAI 12 February, 2021 14:30 IST

Dawid Malan and Alex Hales   -  Reuters

Sixteen English players are set to be a part of the IPL 2021 auction, scheduled for February 18 in Chennai.

All eyes are on world no.1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan, who has registered himself for a base price of Rs. 1.5 CR. The English lineup also includes the likes of former Rajasthan Royals' player Tom Curran and the Nayan Doshi who at 42 becomes the oldest player to register to be auctioned.

Notable names missing are those of England Test skipper Joe Root and batsman Tom Banton (who had a quiet IPL last season with Kolkata Knight Riders).

A total of 292 players will go under the hammer at the auction later this month.

READ: IPL Auction 2021: Full list of capped and uncapped players, previous teams, base price

Set no.NameCountryAgeIPL CapsPrevious IPL Team(s)2020 IPL team2020 IPLC/UCReserve Price Rs
Lakh
1Alex HalesEngland326MI,SRH  Capped150
1Jason RoyEngland308GL,DD,DCDC0Capped200
2Moeen AliEngland3319RCBRCB3Capped200
2Dawid MalanEngland33    Capped150
3Sam BillingsEngland2922DD,CSK  Capped200
4Mark WoodEngland311CSK  Capped200
5Adil RashidEngland33    Capped150
12Tom CurranEngland2615KKR,RRRR10Capped150
19Liam LivingstoneEngland274RR  Capped75
19David WilleyEngland313CSK  Capped150
20Ben DuckettEngland26    Capped50
21Liam PlunkettEngland367DD  Capped200
26Nayan DoshiEngland42    Uncapped20
27Lewis GregoryEngland28    Capped150
28Reece TopleyEngland27    Capped50
30George GartonEngland23    Uncapped20
35Ravi BoparaEngland3524KXIP, SRH  Capped50

