Ajinkya Rahane moves to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals has successfully roped in Ajinkya Rahane from Rajasthan Royals for the 2020 IPL season. India's Test vice-captain represented Royals in seven seasons and was its top run-getter with 2810 runs from 100 matches.

Delhi has also traded-off Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to the Royals. Tewatia started his IPL career with Royals in 2014 and also played for them in 2015 before moving to Kings XI Punjab in 2017 and then to Delhi for the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin had moved to Delhi from Punjab and the Royals successfully traded-off bowling all-rounder K. Gowtham to Punjab before the IPL players’ transfer window expires on Thursday. Trent Boult has moved to Mumbai Indians.