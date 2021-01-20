IPL 2021: Plan was to keep core of the team, says Kumble

Kings XI Punjab released nine players, including two of its most expensive buys - Glenn Maxwell and Sheldon Cottrell - ahead of the Indian Premier League 2021 auction.

While both Maxwell and Cottrell had forgettable seasons with the franchise last year, the KL Rahul-led franchise decided to retain 16 core players. And director of cricket operations, Anil Kumble, stated that the team management looks to fill in the gaps in the auction, next month.

“We have retained 16 players out of 25. So, the plan is to fill those gaps in the coming auction so that we will be a solid team going into the 2021 IPL,” Kumble stated in a Kings XI's Twitter handle video.

“The plan was to keep the core of the team and make sure that players who were part of the team last season, continued this season as well. Hopefully this group, along with whoever we pick at the auction to fill those gaps, will be able to turn things around for Kings XI Punjab. It’s important for us to keep the squad similar and we hope for a better performance in the coming season,” Kumble, a former India captain and an erstwhile national team coach, said.

Despite having some of the biggest names in the squad, Kings XI Punjan finished at the sixth spot with 12 points from 14 games and this time, the side will be hoping to turn things around.