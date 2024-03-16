MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Super Over FAQs explained: What are the rules? Can same batter bat in the second super over?

Super Over Procedure: Sportstar a look at some of the frequently asked questions regarding the rules and regulations of the Super Over.

Published : Mar 16, 2024 19:59 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the Super Over in the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London
FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the Super Over in the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/ AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: England’s Jos Buttler runs out New Zealand’s Martin Guptill during the Super Over in the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord’s cricket ground in London | Photo Credit: Aijaz Rahi/ AP

The third T20 international between India and Afghanistan in 2023 sent the supporters into a frenzy after the match needed two Super Overs to produce a result.

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings game in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the first instance of a match going to the second Super Over.

New Zealand’s heart-breaking loss to England on boundary count in the ICC World Cup 2019 final after the Super Over in the final ended in a tie forced the lawmakers to tweak the law. According to the current rules, another Super Over will be played if the previous one ends in a tie.

Let’s have a look at some of the frequently asked questions regarding the rules and regulations of the Super Over.

How can a team win the Super Over?

A team is judged to have won the Super Over and the match if its scores more runs than its opponent in the six-ball over, irrespective of the number of wickets lost.

READ | Indian Premier League 2024: Rajasthan Royals Team Preview

How many wickets are available in the Super Over?

Each team has two wickets to play with during each Super Over. The over is adjudged to be complete when the second wicket falls.

What happens when a Super Over ends in a tie?

When the Super Over ends in a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until a winner emerges. There is no set limit to the number of Super Overs that can be played.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played two Super Overs during a match in IPL 2020.
Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played two Super Overs during a match in IPL 2020. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics
lightbox-info

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played two Super Overs during a match in IPL 2020. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Who bats first in the first and second Super Over?

The team that batted second in the match will take strike first in the Super Over. In every following Super Over the two teams will toggle between batting first and bowling first. (i.e) the team that batted first in the first Super Over will bat second the next over.

Is Decision Review System (DRS) available during the Super Over?

Yes, each team will be allowed one unsuccessful review each during the Super Over.

READ | Indian Premier League 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview

Can a batter and bowler take part in two Super Overs?

The same bowler who bowled the first Super Over will not be allowed to bowl the second Super Over. A batter who has been dismissed in the Super Over cannot take the field in the subsequent Super Overs. If the batter remains unbeaten, he can bat again.

What happens if the Super Over cannot be completed on the day of the match?

If for any reason, the Super Over cannot be completed due to inclement weather or overshooting the time cut-off, the match will be declared a tie and points will be shared.

Related stories

Related Topics

Super Over /

Indian Premier League /

ICC World Cup 2019 /

IPL /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie LIVE, BWF All England Badminton Championship: Match updates, commentary, score, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Robin Minz likely to miss IPL 2024 after bike accident, says Gujarat Titans head coach Nehra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Super Over FAQs explained: What are the rules? Can same batter bat in the second super over?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals starts as favourite against Bangalore as both franchises eye maiden title win
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on FAQs

  1. Super Over FAQs explained: What are the rules? Can same batter bat in the second super over?
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Who has scored most centuries in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024: Who has hit the most fifties in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: All you need to know about hat-tricks in the Indian Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: Who has hit the longest six in Indian Premier League history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lakshya Sen vs Jonatan Christie LIVE, BWF All England Badminton Championship: Match updates, commentary, score, where to watch
    Team Sportstar
  2. Robin Minz likely to miss IPL 2024 after bike accident, says Gujarat Titans head coach Nehra
    Team Sportstar
  3. Super Over FAQs explained: What are the rules? Can same batter bat in the second super over?
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 Final, DC vs RCB: Delhi Capitals starts as favourite against Bangalore as both franchises eye maiden title win
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  5. Indian sports news wrap: March 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment