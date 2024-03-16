Super Over FAQs explained: What are the rules? Can same batter bat in the second super over?

The third T20 international between India and Afghanistan in 2023 sent the supporters into a frenzy after the match needed two Super Overs to produce a result.

The Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings game in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the first instance of a match going to the second Super Over.

New Zealand’s heart-breaking loss to England on boundary count in the ICC World Cup 2019 final after the Super Over in the final ended in a tie forced the lawmakers to tweak the law. According to the current rules, another Super Over will be played if the previous one ends in a tie.

Let’s have a look at some of the frequently asked questions regarding the rules and regulations of the Super Over.

How can a team win the Super Over?

A team is judged to have won the Super Over and the match if its scores more runs than its opponent in the six-ball over, irrespective of the number of wickets lost.

READ | Indian Premier League 2024: Rajasthan Royals Team Preview

How many wickets are available in the Super Over?

Each team has two wickets to play with during each Super Over. The over is adjudged to be complete when the second wicket falls.

What happens when a Super Over ends in a tie?

When the Super Over ends in a tie, subsequent Super Overs will be played until a winner emerges. There is no set limit to the number of Super Overs that can be played.

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians played two Super Overs during a match in IPL 2020. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Who bats first in the first and second Super Over?

The team that batted second in the match will take strike first in the Super Over. In every following Super Over the two teams will toggle between batting first and bowling first. (i.e) the team that batted first in the first Super Over will bat second the next over.

Is Decision Review System (DRS) available during the Super Over?

Yes, each team will be allowed one unsuccessful review each during the Super Over.

READ | Indian Premier League 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad team preview

Can a batter and bowler take part in two Super Overs?

The same bowler who bowled the first Super Over will not be allowed to bowl the second Super Over. A batter who has been dismissed in the Super Over cannot take the field in the subsequent Super Overs. If the batter remains unbeaten, he can bat again.

What happens if the Super Over cannot be completed on the day of the match?

If for any reason, the Super Over cannot be completed due to inclement weather or overshooting the time cut-off, the match will be declared a tie and points will be shared.