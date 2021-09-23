IPL 2021 IPL Australia's Stoinis suffers hamstring injury in IPL match Stoinis has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the October-November World Cup after missing tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh and is expected to play a key role. Reuters 23 September, 2021 11:27 IST Marcus Stoinis in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad. - BCCI/Sportzpics Reuters 23 September, 2021 11:27 IST Australia is awaiting news on all-rounder Marcus Stoinis after he injured a hamstring playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Delhi Capitals on Wednesday, a month before the Twenty20 World Cup, the cricket.com.au website reported.Stoinis has been named in Australia's 15-man squad for the October-November World Cup after missing tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh and is expected to play a key role.RELATED | Delhi Capitals beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets to reclaim top spot The 32-year-old pulled up injured after bowling his seventh ball of the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, his team's first match following the resumption of the tournament in Dubai after a break enforced by rising COVID-19 cases in India.Stoinis did not play any further part in the match, which Delhi won by eight wickets to the top of the table. Delhi had initially said Stoinis suffered a calf injury but cricket.com.au reported it was a left hamstring strain.The IPL match on Wednesday had gone ahead despite Hyderabad seamer T. Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19 hours before the contest. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :