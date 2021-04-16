IPL 2021 IPL Out or not: Umpiring gaffe leaves du Plessis puzzled IPL 2021: In the 14th over of the CSK run-chase against Punjab Kings, opener Faf du Plessis was declared out by the third-umpire only for the decision to be overturned. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 23:20 IST In the 14th over of the CSK chase, Riley Meredith's bouncer to du Plessis seemed to clip the bat before passing on to wicketkeeper KL Rahul who went up for the appeal, which eventually led to a brief halt in play after an error from the TV umpire. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 23:20 IST In a bizarre passage of play, CSK opener Faf du Plessis was declared out by the third umpire only for the decision to be overturned.In the 14th over of CSK's 107-run chase in Mumbai, Faf tried to hook a short ball from Riley Meredith. But the ball went over his left shoulder on to wicketkeeper K.L. Rahul, who went up in appeal. PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by six wickets The on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Anil Dandekar referred it to the TV umpire, Virender Sharma, to check whether it was the second bouncer of the over. Deepak Chahar's 4 for 13 stuns Punjab Kings top-order The TV umpire deemed a fair delivery and asked Chaudhary to give it out without checking for DRS. Faf, however, reviewed the decision. The replays showed there was no bat or glove involved, and the batsman was given not out in the end. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.