Out or not: Umpiring gaffe leaves du Plessis puzzled

In a bizarre passage of play, CSK opener Faf du Plessis was declared out by the third umpire only for the decision to be overturned.

In the 14th over of CSK's 107-run chase in Mumbai, Faf tried to hook a short ball from Riley Meredith. But the ball went over his left shoulder on to wicketkeeper K.L. Rahul, who went up in appeal.

The on-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Anil Dandekar referred it to the TV umpire, Virender Sharma, to check whether it was the second bouncer of the over.

The TV umpire deemed a fair delivery and asked Chaudhary to give it out without checking for DRS. Faf, however, reviewed the decision. The replays showed there was no bat or glove involved, and the batsman was given not out in the end.