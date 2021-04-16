Dhoni: Looked to attack with Chahar's four overs at the start

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni said he intended to attack from the start by using his bowling resources against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Electing to field, Dhoni bowled Deepak Chahar unchanged from one end. The right-arm seamer rattled Punjab's top-order with figures of 4 for 13.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2021 result: Deepak Chahar has the ball talking in Chennai Super Kings' thumping win

Speaking after a comfortable six-wicket win, Dhoni said: "As a bowling unit, we have more resources this time. The ball moved today, but it didn't swing around a lot. There was no dew and enough seam movement. Over the years, he [Chahar] has matured into a death bowler. But he's somebody who gets more purchase than other bowlers at the start. If you're looking to attack, why not finish his first four overs. [Dwayne] Bravo can bowl at the death."

Deepak Chahar's 4 for 13 stuns Punjab Kings top-order

Dhoni also lauded all-rounder Moeen Ali, who made his presence felt with both bat and ball against Punjab. Moeen finished with figures of 1 for 17 in three overs before hitting a sublime 31-ball 46 to guide Chennai home.

"We felt if Moeen bats up the order, we can make use of the resources that we got. Moeen is a very good timer of the ball and plays authentic shots," Dhoni said.

'200 matches make me feel old'

Asked how he felt about representing the Super Kings in 200 matches, Dhoni added: "(200 matches) Makes me feel very old, and it has been a very long journey. It started in 2008 - played in SA, Dubai, and back home. Never thought Mumbai would be our home."

The win lifted Chennai to second on the points table. It will face the Rajasthan Royals next Monday. Punjab will take on Delhi Capitals on Sunday.