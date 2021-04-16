Deepak Chahar's 4 for 13 stuns Punjab Kings top-order

Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar rattled the Punjab Kings top-order with a sensational spell of 4 for 13 - his best IPL figures - at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Chahar, who used the new ball to good effect, got CSK off to a top start by cleaning up Mayank Agarwal for a duck off the second ball of the innings.

With skipper Dhoni deciding to give the 28-year-old his full quota upfront, Chahar removed Chris Gayle (10) and Nicholas Pooran (0) within the space of three deliveries in the fifth over.

Dhoni plays 200th match for CSK

Chahar completed his brilliant spell with a wicket-maiden, scalping Deepak Hooda (10).

Chahar, who has featured in 13 matches for India in the shortest format and holds the record for best figures (6 for 7) in T20Is, will remember this night forever.