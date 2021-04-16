Home IPL News Deepak Chahar's 4 for 13 stuns Punjab Kings top-order IPL 2021: Chahar, who has featured in 13 matches for India in the shortest format, holds the record for best figures (6 for 7) in T20Is. Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 20:29 IST Chahar who swung the new ball up-front, got CSK off to a top start by cleaning up Mayank Agarwal for a duck in the second ball of the innings. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 16 April, 2021 20:29 IST Chennai Super Kings seamer Deepak Chahar rattled the Punjab Kings top-order with a sensational spell of 4 for 13 - his best IPL figures - at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.Chahar, who used the new ball to good effect, got CSK off to a top start by cleaning up Mayank Agarwal for a duck off the second ball of the innings. PBKS vs CSK LIVE Score, Today's IPL 2021 Match Updates: Du Plessis, Gaikwad open for Chennai Super Kings With skipper Dhoni deciding to give the 28-year-old his full quota upfront, Chahar removed Chris Gayle (10) and Nicholas Pooran (0) within the space of three deliveries in the fifth over. Dhoni plays 200th match for CSK Chahar completed his brilliant spell with a wicket-maiden, scalping Deepak Hooda (10).Chahar, who has featured in 13 matches for India in the shortest format and holds the record for best figures (6 for 7) in T20Is, will remember this night forever. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.