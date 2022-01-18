IPL 2022: K.L. Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis to play for Lucknow

The Lucknow IPL franchise has picked up India wicketkeeper-batsman K.L. Rahul, Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and uncapped Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi for the 2022 edition.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Rahul signed the deal for Rs 15 crore, and he will be the captain. The franchise spent Rs 11 crore for Stoinis and Rs 4 crore for Bishnoi, who started under Rahul in Punjab Kings.

Rahul has been a star player since the 2018 season. He scored 2,548 runs in the last four editions for Punjab Kings. He decided to move on after 2021.

Bishnoi picked up 24 wickets in his first two seasons. Stoinis was electric for the Delhi Capitals. He finished games, picked up wickets and took catches effortlessly.

Earlier, former Zimbabwe international Andy Flower was appointed as head coach of the franchise.

The Ahmedabad franchise named their choices -- Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan -- on Monday. It is understood that Pandya and Rashid have been locked for Rs 15 crore each, while Gill will be paid Rs 7 crore.

The IPL auction is scheduled for February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.