MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem

Chennai Super Kings was handed an injury scare after pacer Matheesha Pathirana sustained an issue in his hamstring, ruling him out of the third T20I for Sri Lanka in the ongoing series.

Published : Mar 08, 2024 22:59 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Matheesha Pathirana celebrating after taking the wicket for CSK in the Indian Premier League last year.
Matheesha Pathirana celebrating after taking the wicket for CSK in the Indian Premier League last year. | Photo Credit: Ragu R /The Hindu
infoIcon

Matheesha Pathirana celebrating after taking the wicket for CSK in the Indian Premier League last year. | Photo Credit: Ragu R /The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was handed an injury scare after pacer Matheesha Pathirana sustained an issue in his hamstring, ruling him out of the third T20 International of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“Matheesha Pathirana will not be available for selection for the 3rd T20I, as the player has sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg. Pathirana suffered the injury while bowling in the 2nd T20I game.

Defending champion CSK will start the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the opening fixture of the tournament, on March 22, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

But a hamstring injury, which ideally takes about four to seven weeks to recuperate, leaves the chances of Pathirana playing in the opener, bleak.

Earlier, CSK’s opening batter Devon Conway was ruled out of the opening leg, following a thumb injury and also remains doubtful for the whole season. And Pathirana’s injury will only add worries for the side, led by MS Dhoni.

Related Topics

Chennai Super Kings /

IPL 2024 /

Matheesha Pathirana

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to get a hat-trick in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya enter semis; Sindhu loses to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei
    PTI
  4. Sebastian Coe, Gary Neville to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
    Reuters
  5. DC-W vs UP-W Highlights WPL 2024: UP-W 138/8 in 20 overs, DCW 137 in 19.5 overs, UP Warriorz won by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL

  1. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants hires Lance Klusener as assistant coach
    PTI
  3. When will the full IPL schedule be released?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024 to start on March 22, as per BCCI plans
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Lucknow Super Giants names Shamar Joseph as replacement for injured Wood
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL 2024: Deepti Sharma becomes first Indian to get a hat-trick in Women’s Premier League
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya enter semis; Sindhu loses to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei
    PTI
  4. Sebastian Coe, Gary Neville to head Manchester United task force around new or rebuilt Old Trafford
    Reuters
  5. DC-W vs UP-W Highlights WPL 2024: UP-W 138/8 in 20 overs, DCW 137 in 19.5 overs, UP Warriorz won by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment