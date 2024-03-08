IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings handed injury scare after Pathirana sustains hamstring problem

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was handed an injury scare after pacer Matheesha Pathirana sustained an issue in his hamstring, ruling him out of the third T20 International of the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

“Matheesha Pathirana will not be available for selection for the 3rd T20I, as the player has sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury on his left leg. Pathirana suffered the injury while bowling in the 2nd T20I game.

Defending champion CSK will start the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the opening fixture of the tournament, on March 22, against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

But a hamstring injury, which ideally takes about four to seven weeks to recuperate, leaves the chances of Pathirana playing in the opener, bleak.

Earlier, CSK’s opening batter Devon Conway was ruled out of the opening leg, following a thumb injury and also remains doubtful for the whole season. And Pathirana’s injury will only add worries for the side, led by MS Dhoni.