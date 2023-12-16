MagazineBuy Print

IPL Auction 2024: What is accelerated bidding, rules, slots available

The 10 IPL teams aim to fill 77 slots, with 30 reserved for foreign players. Each team has a budget of Rs 100 crore, up from last year’s Rs 95 crore.

Published : Dec 16, 2023 08:01 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2024 season is all set to be held on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction ahead of the 2024 season is all set to be held on December 19 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

A total of 1166 players had registered for the auction from which the organisers have shortlisted 333 names. The 10 IPL teams aim to fill 77 slots, with 30 reserved for foreign players. Each team has a budget of Rs 100 crore, up from last year’s Rs 95 crore.

The shortlist released by the organisers also split the players into multiple sets based on their specialisation, nationality and international cap status. After the bidding for the initial sets of players, an accelerated auction will be conducted.

What is an accelerated auction?

The initial set of players mainly consists of the capped domestic and foreign players as well as a few uncapped domestic talents. The auction then moves into an accelerated phase based on the number of slots remaining and the purse left.

The 10 teams will submit a list from the remaining players, who will then be introduced into the auction for the accelerated round for bidding. Players who have not been shortlisted will not be called out for bidding.

Further accelerated rounds of auction may also be conducted to bring back players who were earlier unsold or to include players that weren’t shortlisted by the teams in the earlier accelerated round.

The decision to add a further round will be taken by the organisers based on the purse remaining with the teams and the number of slots left to be filled.

IPL /

IPL AUCTION

