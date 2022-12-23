Auction

IPL auction 2023 LIVE: Which players are in first two sets of auction?

IPL auction live: here’s the complete list of players in the first two sets of the Indian Premier League auction, which will be held in Kochi on December 23.

Team Sportstar
23 December, 2022 09:50 IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction will be held in Kochi on December 23 and will start at 2:30pm IST.

The final list of IPL auction includes 405 players. Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which four players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and four from associate nations. A maximum of 87 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

Here’s the complete list of players in the first two sets.

(Price in lakhs)

Mayank Agarwal (India) – 100

Harry Brook (England) – 150

Ajinkya Rahane (India) – 50

Joe Root (England) – 100

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 200

Kane Williamson (New Zealand) – 200

Sam Curran (England) – 200

Cameron Green (Australia) – 200

Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) – 150

Jason Holder (West Indies) – 200

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) – 50

Odean Smith (West Indies) – 50

Ben Stokes (England) – 200

