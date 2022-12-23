IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Pooran bags 16 crore deal; Curran, Green, Stokes break expensive player records

Welcome to Sporstar’s LIVE coverage of the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the latest updates.

FIFTH SET - CAPPED SPINNERS

⦿ Tabraiz Shamsi is next. He is UNSOLD.

Tabraiz Shamsi is next. ⦿ Adam Zampa is UNSOLD.

⦿ Akeal Hosein. He is UNSOLD.

Akeal Hosein. He is ⦿ Adil Rashid. SRH opens the bid. Rashid is SOLD to SRH for INR 2 crore.

FOURTH SET - CAPPED FAST BOWLERS

⦿ Ishant Sharma is next. DC opens the bidding. SOLD to DC for INR 50 lakh.

is next. DC opens the bidding. ⦿ Jhye Richardson. MI opens the bidding at INR 1.5 crore. SOLD to MI for INR 1.5 crore.

MI opens the bidding at INR 1.5 crore. ⦿ Adam Milne is up. He is UNSOLD.

is up. He is ⦿ Jaydev Unadkat is next. Unadkat is SOLD to LSG at INR 50 lakh.

is next. Unadkat is ⦿ Reece Topley is next. Mumbai Indians opens the bidding at INR 75 lakh. CSK joins in. RCB leads at INR 1.9 crore. SOLD to RCB for INR 1.9 crore.

is next. Mumbai Indians opens the bidding at INR 75 lakh. CSK joins in. RCB leads at INR 1.9 crore. ⦿ Chris Jordan is the first player. He is UNSOLD at INR 2 crore.

THIRD SET - CAPPED WICKET-KEEPERS

Phil Salt

Phil Salt opens the bid at INR 2 crore. Salt SOLD to DC for INR 2 crore.

Tom Banton

Tom Banton is UNSOLD.

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis is UNSOLD

Heinrich Klaasen

Klaasen SOLD to SRH for INR 5.25 crore!

Nicholas Pooran

CSK opens the bidding. RR enters as the bid crosses INR 3 crore. Delhi Capitals and RR takes the bids past INR 6 crore. Pooran continues to gain as Lucknow Super Giants powers the bids past INR 11 crore. Goodness me! Nicholas Pooran goes to LSG for INR 16 CRORE - the most expensive wicket-keeper ever in IPL!

Litton Das

Litton Das is UNSOLD.

THIRD SET BEGINS.

WHAT A SET OF BIDDING! Up next will be the set of capped wicketkeepers.

HOW DO THE TEAMS STACK UP AT THE MOMENT

TEAMS Purse Remaining Overseas Players Total Players Total slots remaining CSK ₹3,70,00,000 7 20 5 DC ₹19,45,00,000 6 20 5 GT ₹3,70,00,000 7 20 5 KKR ₹7,05,00,000 5 14 11 LSG ₹23,35,00,000 4 15 10 MI ₹3,05,00,000 6 17 8 PBKS ₹13,20,00,000 7 18 7 RR ₹7,45,00,000 5 17 8 RCB ₹8,75,00,000 6 18 7 SRH ₹20,75,00,000 5 14 11

SECOND SET - CAPPED ALL-ROUNDERS

Ben Stokes

RR and RCB open the bidding for Stokes. LSG enters the race as RR opts out. The bid crosses INR 7 crore! Enter, SRH. The bids have gone past INR 13 crore! LSG leads at INR 15 crore. CSK comes in at 15.25 crore! Ben Stokes to CHENNAI SUPER KINGS FOR INR 16.25 crore!

Cameron Green

The bid races soars past INR 7 crore with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore locking in a tussle. Delhi enters the fray but Mumbai keeps itself in the race. The bids move past INR 14 CRORE! 16.5 crore with Mumbai - the second-highest bid ever! Cameron Green SOLD to Mumbai Indians for INR 17.5 crore - the second-most expensive player in IPL history.

Jason Holder

CSK and RR take the opening bids past INR 4 crore for Jason Holder. Royals leads the bid at INR 5.75 crore. SOLD for INR 5.75 crore to Rajasthan Royals.

Sikandar Raza

Sikandar Raza SOLD to Punjab Kings for INR 50 lakh.

Odean Smith

Odean Smith SOLD to Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakh.

Sam Curran

Mumbai Indians and RCB start the biddings and it races past INR 5 crore! RR enters at INR 7 crore! The bid soars past INR 10 crore. Mumbai and RR still in it. RR drops out as CSK and PBKS enters the bidding close to INR 13 crore. We cross the 15 crore mark. CSK and PBKS still in the hunt. LSG enters at INR 15.75 crore! MI and PBKS take the bid past 18 crore. Sam Curran becomes the most expensive player in IPL history as he is sold to Punjab Kings for 18.5 crore.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan is UNSOLD.

Second set starts.

Five minutes before the next set of all-rounders.

FIRST SET - CAPPED BATTERS

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is UNSOLD at base price of INR 2 crore.

Joe Root

Joe Root is UNSOLD at base price of INR 1 crore.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane SOLD to CSK for the opening bid of INR 50 lakh.

Mayank Agarwal

RCB and PBKS open the bidding for Mayank. CSK enters the race. The bid moves towards INR 4 crore. SRH opens the bidding at INR 4 crore. CSK and SRH lift the bidding past INR 5 crore. An 8 crore bid from CSK! SRH moves ahead at INR 8.25 crore. Mayank Agarwal SOLD TO SRH for INR 8.25 crore.

Harry Brook

RR and RCB open the bidding for Harry Brook from INR 1.5 crore. The bid touches at INR 3 crore. The Rajasthan Royals takes the bid to INR 5 crore! SRH enters the race and the bid surges past 7 crore, SRH in the lead. SRH leads at INR 8.75 crore. The bid zooms past INR 11 crore! SRH and RR still at it. RR with one final bid at INR 13 crore. They are out of the race as they don’t have more funds to raise as the Sunrisers Hyderabad bags Brook for INR 13.25 crore.

Kane Williamson

First player is Kane Williamson. Base Price at INR 2 crore. FIRST BID FROM GUJARAT TITANS! SOLD for INR 2 crore to GT!

Huge Edmeades is set to start the IPL auction.

UPDATES TO THE AUCTION POOL

⦿ Ben McDermott withdrawn from the IPL auction. Shivam Singh included in the list of players for the auction.

Ben McDermott withdrawn from the IPL auction. Shivam Singh included in the list of players for the auction. ⦿ Rehan Ahmed, who is now a capped player, has been moved to the INR 50 Lakh bracket

First visuals from the IPL auction room. IPL chairman Arun Dhumal makes the welcome address.

Moments away from the first player bid.

HOW DO THE TEAMS STACK UP BEFORE TODAY’S IPL 2023 AUCTION

History books could well be rewritten today. But here’s a look at the most expensive bids ever in the IPL.

Ben Stokes to Tom Curran - who are the top 5 overseas players of the IPL 2023 mini-auction?

ONE HOUR TO GO FOR THE IPL 2023 AUCTION IN KOCHI. Excited?

Huge Edmeades is back at the IPL auctions. After a shocking incident during the mega auction earlier this year, he is back in good spirit for the one-day affair in Kochi.

Who are the uncapped player to look out for? From Vidwath Kaverappa to Samarth Vyas, here is a look at some of the top performers of the 2022-23 domestic season.

MI auction strategy

While the five-time champion has largely retained its core, Kieron Pollard’s absence, for the first time since 2010, will play on Mumbai Indians’ mind. It has adequate firepower at the top of the batting order and in the middle but will have a bowling all-rounder on its radar who can provide a sixth bowling option. At the top of its priority, however, will be a pacer who can cover for the injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, whose fitness for the tournament is under a cloud. Kumar Kartikeya and Hrithik Shokeen showed glimpses of their ability with the ball in IPL 2022, but MI would want to bank on more experience and variety in the spin department, and could look towards someone like Adil Rashid or Adam Zampa. With Tristan Stubbs the only backup wicketkeeper in the squad, Indians could have their sights on a reserve for Ishan Kishan.

Remaining purse: INR 20.55 crore Total slots available: 9 Overseas slots available: 3

Current Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

CSK auction strategy

Having released Dwayne Bravo and Robin Uthappa, the four-time champion will look to rope in an overseas fast-bowling all-rounder, which will also help in adding heft to a lean batting line-up. CSK could eye Sam Curran, the English all-rounder it had bought for INR 5.5 crore in 2019. A hard-hitting middle-order batter will also be on CSK’s wish list, considering it has Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni, who have struggled to score at a fast clip consistently of late. While the spin department looks settled, CSK would fancy a backup fast-bowler with genuine pace who can complement Deepak Chahar and Mukesh Choudhary and cushion injury issues.

Remaining purse: INR 20.45 crore Total slots available: 7 Overseas slots available: 2

Current Squad: MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana

RCB auction strategy

Still in search of its maiden title win, RCB doesn’t have too much money to play with. It has the second smallest purse remaining and still some gaps to fill. An Indian batter will be on top of its check list. It could eye an Indian opening batter to partner with skipper Faf du Plessis to accommodate Virat Kohli in his preferred No. 3 position. If Kohli continues to open, RCB could settle for a middle-order option too. Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey are strong contenders for these roles and can anchor the innings and complement power-hitters such as Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar. RCB’s overseas players du Plessis, Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Josh Hazlewood pick themselves and the franchise is unlikely to break the bank on filling the two overseas slots it has left.

Remaining purse: INR 8.75 crore Total slots available: 7 Overseas slots available: 2

Current Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep

KKR auction strategy

The Knight Riders face the dilemma of having to fill the second-highest number of slots with the smallest purse available. It will need to optimise its INR 7.05 crore to rope in a wicketkeeper and an opening batter. Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, who is yet to make his IPL debut, is the only recognised wicketkeeper in the squad. Considering Gurbaz plays, he will need an opening partner, preferably Indian, as Tim Southee, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell occupy the rest of the overseas spots. Narayan Jagadeesan, Vivrant Sharma, Shubham Khajuria and Rohan Kunnummal are options KKR could consider, given its light purse. Mayank Agarwal would be an ideal contender but the former Punjab Kings skipper could be out of bounds for the cash-strapped franchise.

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore Total slots available: 11 Overseas slots available: 3

Current Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Delhi Capitals auction strategy

Having only released five players, Capitals looks like a settled team ahead of the auctions. It has a significant INR 19.45 crore left to rope in five players and can afford to target some big names. Among them could be Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Jason Holder. But, considering the Rishabh Pant-led side is stacked with bowling firepower, Delhi could look towards investing more aggressively on batters who float in the middle-order, which is slightly light with an out-of-form Pant, inconsistent Rovman Powell and Sarfaraz Khan. Capitals would also consider a specialist finisher with Rilee Rossouw and Nicholas Pooran emerging as front-runners for that role. Like most teams, Capitals will also need a cover for captain and wicketkeeper Pant and could look at getting back K.S. Bharat, who was bought by the franchise for INR 2 crore at the last auction, at a lower price.

Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore Total slots available: 5 Overseas slots available: 2

Current Squad: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal

SRH auction strategy

After a couple of disappointing seasons, Sunrisers are set for a wholesale revamp. They will begin by looking for a leader after releasing Kane Williamson and could consider Mayank Agarwal, Ben Stokes, Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran for the job. Its complete rebuilding process will include using all the might of its whopping purse of INR 42.25 crore to get Abhishek Sharma an opening partner who can score briskly.

Jason Roy and Cameroon Green are viable options while Rilee Rossouw will be an exciting prospect in the middle order along with compatriot Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi and Abdul Samad. Spinners will be in demand at the SRH auction table and Adam Zampa, Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sikandar Raza will all be in contention. The pace department will rally around Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik and the management will have keen interest in Adam Milne, Chris Jordan and Jaydev Unadkat.

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore Total slots available: 13 Overseas slots available: 4

Current Squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Gujarat Titans auction strategy

Quite expectedly, defending champion Gujarat Titans has not opted for too many changes after winning the title in its maiden campaign. The areas it could focus on, however, will be the fast-bowling unit, where it doesn’t have the tearaway pace of Lockie Ferguson any longer.

It will need backups for Alzarri Joseph and Mohammed Shami and can explore an overseas option in that regard. A reliable batting option is also something Gujarat will have its eyes on. Sai Sudharsan was fairly consistent in the middle-order while Abhinav Manohar was brisk towards the end of the innings. The Hardik Pandya-led side would want a judicious mix of both to lend support to David Miller.

Purse remaining: INR 19.25 crore Total slots available: 7 Overseas slots available: 3

Current Squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad

LSG auction strategy

Lucknow Super Giants are stacked with all-rounders but will need to boost its batting as it lacks specialisation in that department. After the solid opening pair of captain KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, a steady option in the middle-order will hold the team in good stead.

The likes of Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda can take care of the finishing. Having let go of Dushmantha Chameera, LSG will need a backup for injury-riddled Mark Wood and could break the bank on Sam Curran. Jason Holder, to the surprise of most, was released by Lucknow and that move could set the stage for a big-ticket signing in Ben Stokes or Cameroon Green.

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore Total slots available: 10 Overseas slots available: 4

Current Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi

Punjab Kings auction strategy

The franchise will have a new leader in Shikhar Dhawan and will want to continue its aggressive brand of cricket with the bat. With a settled batting line-up, which includes hard hitters Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada forming a world-class pace duo, Punjab Kings will focus on getting a quality all-rounder and a spinner as a backup for Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar.

The franchise has the second biggest purse remaining and roping in hot property Ben Stokes or Cameroon Green could be feasible for the Kings. Punjab’s high-risk, high-reward approach with the bat is prone to collapses and it could look for an anchor in Manish Pandey or Kane Williamson and Joe Root among overseas options.

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore Total slots available: 9 Overseas slots available: 3

Current Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

Rajasthan Royals auction strategy

A top-heavy Rajasthan Royals will look for stability in the middle-order, which has long been its bane. While Shimron Hetmyer can finish the innings with a flourish, the Royals will look towards someone who can set the stage for a late flourish or steady the ship in case of early wickets.

Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan and Sikandar Raza are options that will fit into the RR mould, with the last two also giving the team an extra bowling option. A genuine all-rounder, in the form of Ben Stokes, Cameroon Green or Jason Holder can tide over the issue of a lack of depth in the batting while adding to the pace battery comprising Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen.

Remaining Purse: INR 13.2 crore Total slots available: 9 Overseas slots available: 4

Current Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa

With 87 spots available between 10 teams, here is how the franchises might approach the mini-auction to fill the holes in their respective squads.

Teams could also go into an interesting tussle where the secret bid will come into play. Here’s more on what that means:

Full list of players in IPL 2023 auction

Who are the players in the first two sets?

HOW DO THE TEAMS STACK UP BEFORE TODAY’S IPL 2023 AUCTION

TEAMS Purse Remaining Overseas Players Total Players Total slots remaining CSK ₹20,45,00,000 6 18 7 DC ₹19,45,00,000 6 20 5 GT ₹19,25,00,000 5 18 7 KKR ₹7,05,00,000 5 14 11 LSG ₹23,35,00,000 4 15 10 MI ₹20,55,00,000 5 16 9 PBKS ₹32,20,00,000 5 16 9 RR ₹13,20,00,000 4 16 9 RCB ₹8,75,00,000 6 18 7 SRH ₹42,25,00,000 4 12 13

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

Of a scenic Auction venue, team strategies, preps and more.. 👌👌



Will domestic performances dictate IPL auction price tags?

All that you want to know about the IPL 2023 auction

When and where is the auction?

The player auction will be held at Grand Hyatt in Kochi on December 23. It will start at 2.30 pm.

How many slots are up for grabs, and how much can the teams spend?

Every team has a cap of 25 players, including eight overseas cricketers. After the transfer window and player retention, 87 slots are up for grabs. Of them, up to 30 can be foreigners. It is estimated that around 75 players will eventually go under the hammer.

The cumulative purse available for all the franchises is Rs. 206.50 crore. While Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter with a maximum purse of Rs. 42.25 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs. 7.05 crore) has the least amount available at its disposal.

How many players will feature in the auction?

After 991 cricketers from around the world registered for the auction, the list was trimmed to 405, which includes 273 Indians. But not everyone’s name will be put up for the auction.

How will the auction work?

Each of the first 86 names, divided over the first 13 sets, will be read out by auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. Then on, depending on the remaining slots and purse available, the accelerated auction will begin. Each franchise will be asked to submit 10 players’ names and only those names will be read out along with those from the unsold list from the first 86. If required, there will be a second round of accelerated auction.

Have the incremental bids been decided?

Yes. The BCCI, in a communication shared with franchises, has spelt out the following incremental bids process: