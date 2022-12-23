Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 crore, becomes second most expensive player in IPL auction history

Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, becoming the second most expensive player in the IPL.

The bidding for the Australia player started at Rs 2 crore between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The price shot past Rs. 7 crore in no time.

READ | IPL AUCTION 2023 LIVE UPDATES

Delhi Capitals also entered the race as the sum moved past Rs. 10 crore. Capitals and Indians fought for the player even past the 15-crore mark.

Mumbai Indians persisted with Green as his price moved past multiple record prices and got the player. “Green is someone we’ve tracked for 2-3 years and we thought he’s exactly what we needed. He fits the right age profile for us; we’ve been looking for younger players for a few auctions,” Akash Ambani said.

Green moves second in the list of most expensive auction buys in the IPL. Sam Curran was signed by Punjab Kings for 18.50 crore in the very same auction.

Green debuted for Australia in T20Is in April 2022. In eight matches, Green has a strike of 173.75 and has scored two 50+ scores. Both fifties came against India in November - 61 off 30 balls and 52 off 21 deliveries.

With the ball, Green has picked five wickets in seven innings. He has an average of 35.60 and an economy of 8.90.

The all-rounder was added to Australia’s T20 World Cup squad after Josh Inglis sustained an injury.

The 2023 IPL will be Green’s maiden outing in the tournament. He plays for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League but has featured in just nine games so far.