Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green were expected to be the most sought after players at the IPL 2023 auction and that is what happened in Kochi on Friday.

The teams splashed out heavy on the fast-bowling all-rounders which led to the three players breaking the records for the most expensive signings in IPL auction history.

England batter Harry Brook and West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran also drew whopping amounts.

Here are the five most expensive players in the IPL 2023 auction and the teams they will play for:

Sam Curran - Signed by Punjab Kings for Rs. 18.5 crore

Sam Curran was signed by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs. 18.5 crore at the IPL 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday. He is now the most expensive player ever in the IPL, going past Chris Morris, who held the record before Friday’s auction. Curran’s base price was Rs 2 crore.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding race for Curran as his price quickly reached Rs 7 crore, at which point Rajasthan Royals joined the bidding. RCB dropped out shortly after as RR and MI continued to engage in a fierce bidding war. Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray shortly after before Punjab eventually broke the bank.

Curran was the Player of the Tournament at the T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.

Curran picked up 13 wickets during the tournament, including a 3 for 12 in the final against Pakistan, which won him the Player of the Match award.

Cameron Green - Signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs. 17.5 crore

Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai for Rs 17.50 crore, becoming the second most expensive player in the IPL.

The bidding for the Australia player started at Rs 2 crore between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The price shot past Rs. 7 crore in no time.

Delhi Capitals also entered the race as the sum moved past Rs. 10 crore. Capitals and Indians fought for the player even past the 15-crore mark. Mumbai Indians persisted with Green as his price moved past multiple record prices and got the player.

Green moves second in the list of most expensive auction buys in the IPL. He’s behind Sam Curran, who earned Rs. 18.50 crore on Friday, but broke the previous record held by Chris Morris.

Ben Stokes - Signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs. 16.25 crore

Ben Stokes was signed by CSK for Rs. 16.25 crore as the team went all in for a captaincy candidate for the post-Dhoni era..

Stokes attracted interest from multiple teams after the all-rounder played a crucial role in England’s T20 World Cup winning campaign earlier this year. Stokes is now the most expensive player ever for CSK, surpassing Deepak Chahar.

England allrounder Stokes entered at Rs 2 crore. RCB competed with RR before LSG entered the bid at Rs 7 crore. SRH too entered the fray shortly after followed by CSK. The MS Dhoni-led team eventually landed Stokes for Rs 16.25 crore, third joint-highest price tag ever in the IPL.

Nicholas Pooran - Signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs. 16 crore

The West Indies player was signed by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 16 crore, making him the most expensive wicketkeeper batter in IPL auction history.

Chennai Super Kings started the bid at the base price of Rs. 2 crore. Rajasthan Royals gave the four-time champion the fight as the price shot past Rs. 3 crore.

Delhi Capitals entered the race at Rs. 3.60 crore. Capitals and Royals remained locked in contest past Rs. 6 crore. Lucknow Super Giants joined the race with Rs. 7.25 crore, and then price eventually crossed Rs. 10 crore.

Neither of Capitals or Giants relented, pushing the price over Rs. 15 crore. Lucknow finally signed the player as the Capitals opted out of the race with the sum hitting Rs 16 crore.

Harry Brook - Signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 13.25 crore

The England batter was signed by SRH for Rs 13.25 crore, nearly nine times more than his base price of Rs 1.5 crore.

There was a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals initially before Sunrisers Hyderabad joined the bidding war. SRH and RR then kept raising the paddle as Brook’s worth crossed Rs 13 crore, at which point RR finally dropped out. RR only has Rs 13.2 crore in its purse.

Other top buys at the IPL 2023 auction Mayank Agarwal - signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 8.25 crore Shivam Mavi - signed by Gujarat Titans for 6 crore Jason Holder - signed by Rajasthan Royals for 5.75 crore Mukesh Kumar - signed by Delhi Capitals for 5.5 crore Heinrich Klaasen - signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for 5.25 crore