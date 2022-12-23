Auction

IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Sold, unsold players list; Curran most expensive ever; CSK picks Stokes; Pooran shatters record

Sportstar presents the full list of sold and unsold players - batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeepers - in the IPL auction 2023.

Team Sportstar
Kochi Last Updated: 23 December, 2022 16:29 IST
Kochi Last Updated: 23 December, 2022 16:29 IST
The stage is set for the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction.

The stage is set for the TATA Indian Premier League Player Auction. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

Sportstar presents the full list of sold and unsold players - batters, bowlers, all-rounders and wicketkeepers - in the IPL auction 2023.

England all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player thus far in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction, which is happening at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi.

Additionally, he has also become the most expensive player in the league’s history, surpassing Rajasthan Royals’ INR 16.25 crore bid for Chris Morris ahead of the 2021 season. Later, Cameron Green also crossed the mark with Mumbai Indians shelling out INR 17.5 crore for the Aussie. Ben Stokes equalled Morris’ mark as Chennai Super Kings roped him in. He will be seen as a potential successor to MS Dhoni, who could be playing his last season in front of the Chepauk crowd.

Punjab Kings broke the bank for Curran with INR 18.5 crore. His base price was INR 2 crore. MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding race for Curran as his price quickly reached Rs 7 crore, at which point RR joined the bidding.

RCB dropped out shortly after as RR and MI continued to engage in a fierce bidding war. CSKs, PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray shortly after, before Punjab eventually sealed the deal.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive wicketkeeper ever, going for eight times his base price to Lucknow Super Giants at INR 16 crore.

Kane Williamson on Friday became the first player to be picked in the auction. Defending champion Gujarat Titans bought the New Zealand batter at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Notably, Joe Root, Shakib Al Hasan and Rilee Rossouw found no takers.

SOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Kane Williamson - 2 crore - 2 crore - Gujarat Titans
Harry Brook - 1.5 crore - 13.25 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mayank Agarwal - 1 crore - 8.25 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Ajinkya Rahane - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Chennai Super Kings
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Reece Topley - 75 lakh - 1.9 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore
Jaydev Unadkat - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants
Jhye Richardson - 1.5 crore - 1.5 crore - Mumbai Indians
Ishant Sharma - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Delhi Capitals
Adil Rashid - 2 crore - 2 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mayank Markande - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Sunrisers Hyderabad
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Sam Curran - 2 crore - 18.5 crore - Punjab Kings
Odean Smith - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Gujarat Titans
Sikandar Raza - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Punjab Kings
Jason Holder - 2 crore - 5.75 crore - Rajasthan Royals
Cameron Green - 2 crore - 17.50 crore - Mumbai Indians
Ben Stokes - 2 crore - 16.25 crore - Chennai Super Kings
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team
Nicholas Pooran - 2 crore - 16 crore - Lucknow Super Giants
Heinrich Klaasen - 1 crore - 5.25 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad
Phil Salt - 2 crore - 2 crore - Delhi Capitals

UNSOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Joe Root - 1 crore
Rilee Rossouw - 2 crore
BOWLERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Chris Jordan - 2 crore
Adam Milne - 2 crore
Akeal Hosein - 1 crore
Adam Zampa - 1.5 crore
Tabraiz Shamsi - 1 crore
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 1 crore
ALL-ROUNDERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Shakib Al Hasan - 1.5 crore
WICKETKEEPERS
READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹)
Litton Das - 50 lakh
Kusal Mendis - 50 lakh
Tom Banton - 2 crore

The IPL 2023 auction took place on Friday, December 23. It started at 2:30PM IST and was live telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV. It was available for digital live streaming on the Jio Cinema app.

How much money had each IPL 2023 franchise left in its purse ahead of auction?

  • ⦿ Chennai Super Kings – ₹20.45 crore
  • ⦿ Delhi Capitals – ₹19.45 crore
  • ⦿ Gujarat Titans – ₹19.25 crore
  • ⦿ Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹7.05 crore
  • ⦿ Lucknow Super Giants – ₹23.35 crore
  • ⦿ Mumbai Indians – ₹20.55 crore
  • ⦿ Punjab Kings – ₹32.2 crore
  • ⦿ Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹8.75 crore
  • ⦿ Rajasthan Royals – ₹13.2 crore
  • ⦿ Sunrisers Hyderabad – ₹42.25 crore

RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE IPL 2023 AUCTION

How many slots are up for grabs, and how much can the teams spend?

Every team has a cap of 25 players, including eight overseas cricketers. After the transfer window and player retention, 87 slots are up for grabs. Of them, up to 30 can be foreigners. It is estimated that around 75 players will eventually go under the hammer.

The cumulative purse available for all the franchises is Rs. 206.50 crore. While Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter with a maximum purse of Rs. 42.25 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs. 7.05 crore) has the least amount available at its disposal.

How many players will feature in the auction?

After 991 cricketers from around the world registered for the auction, the list was trimmed to 405, which includes 273 Indians. But not everyone’s name will be put up for the auction.

Which players feature in the full list ahead of the IPL auction 2023 and what are their base prices?

Note - Scroll right to glance through the complete list

How will the auction work?

Each of the first 86 names, divided over the first 13 sets, will be read out by auctioneer Hugh Edmeades. Then on, depending on the remaining slots and purse available, the accelerated auction will begin. Each franchise will be asked to submit 10 players’ names and only those names will be read out along with those from the unsold list from the first 86. If required, there will be a second round of accelerated auction.

ALSO READ: IPL Auction 2023 LIVE Updates: Pooran bags 16 crore deal; Curran, Green, Stokes break expensive player records; money left, squads, streaming

Have the incremental bids been decided?

Yes. The BCCI, in a communication shared with franchises, has spelt out the following incremental bids process:

* Bids up to Rs. 1 crore: Increments of Rs. 5 lakh

* Bids from Rs. 1 crore up to Rs. 2 crore: Increments of Rs. 10 lakh

* Bids from Rs. 2 crore up to Rs. 3 crore: Increments of Rs. 20 lakh

* Bids from Rs. 3 crore onward: Increments at the auctioneer’s discretion, but not less than Rs. 20 lakh.

What is a secret bid?

In an unlikely scenario when a team exhausts its purse, the IPL authorities have made arrangements of a tie-breaker through secret bids. The competing franchises are invited to submit secret bids in a sealed envelope, and the highest bidder gets the player. While the player will be paid the amount equivalent to the last matching bid, the additional proceeds will go to the IPL coffers.

So far only three players have been bought via this rule. In the 2010 auction, more than one franchise made the maximum open-auction bid - $750,000 - for Kieron Pollard and Shane Bond. During the tiebreakers, Mumbai secured Pollard while Kolkata Knight Riders signed Bond.

In the 2012 auction, Chennai Super Kings and Deccan Chargers (now Sunrisers Hyderabad) used their entire purse - $2 million - to bid for Ravindra Jadeja, which led to a tiebreaker. Chennai eventually signed Jadeja.

What are the current squads ahead of the IPL auction 2023?

Mumbai Indians squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal
Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana
Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad
Delhi Capitals squad: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal
Lucknow Super Giants squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa
Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik
Royal Challengers Bangalore squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep
Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar
Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh

Read more stories on Auction.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Charu Sharma - IPL Auction's super sub

IPL 2022 auction pool: Seven associate nation player feature

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us