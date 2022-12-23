England all-rounder Sam Curran is the most expensive player thus far in the ongoing IPL 2023 auction, which is happening at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kochi.

Additionally, he has also become the most expensive player in the league’s history, surpassing Rajasthan Royals’ INR 16.25 crore bid for Chris Morris ahead of the 2021 season. Later, Cameron Green also crossed the mark with Mumbai Indians shelling out INR 17.5 crore for the Aussie. Ben Stokes equalled Morris’ mark as Chennai Super Kings roped him in. He will be seen as a potential successor to MS Dhoni, who could be playing his last season in front of the Chepauk crowd.

Punjab Kings broke the bank for Curran with INR 18.5 crore. His base price was INR 2 crore. MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the bidding race for Curran as his price quickly reached Rs 7 crore, at which point RR joined the bidding.

RCB dropped out shortly after as RR and MI continued to engage in a fierce bidding war. CSKs, PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants entered the fray shortly after, before Punjab eventually sealed the deal.

West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran became the most expensive wicketkeeper ever, going for eight times his base price to Lucknow Super Giants at INR 16 crore.

Kane Williamson on Friday became the first player to be picked in the auction. Defending champion Gujarat Titans bought the New Zealand batter at his base price of INR 2 crore.

Notably, Joe Root, Shakib Al Hasan and Rilee Rossouw found no takers.

SOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Kane Williamson - 2 crore - 2 crore - Gujarat Titans Harry Brook - 1.5 crore - 13.25 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Agarwal - 1 crore - 8.25 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad Ajinkya Rahane - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Chennai Super Kings

BOWLERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Reece Topley - 75 lakh - 1.9 crore - Royal Challengers Bangalore Jaydev Unadkat - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Lucknow Super Giants Jhye Richardson - 1.5 crore - 1.5 crore - Mumbai Indians Ishant Sharma - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Delhi Capitals Adil Rashid - 2 crore - 2 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad Mayank Markande - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Sunrisers Hyderabad

ALL-ROUNDERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Sam Curran - 2 crore - 18.5 crore - Punjab Kings Odean Smith - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Gujarat Titans Sikandar Raza - 50 lakh - 50 lakh - Punjab Kings Jason Holder - 2 crore - 5.75 crore - Rajasthan Royals Cameron Green - 2 crore - 17.50 crore - Mumbai Indians Ben Stokes - 2 crore - 16.25 crore - Chennai Super Kings

WICKETKEEPERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) - Selling Price (in ₹) - Team Nicholas Pooran - 2 crore - 16 crore - Lucknow Super Giants Heinrich Klaasen - 1 crore - 5.25 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad Phil Salt - 2 crore - 2 crore - Delhi Capitals

UNSOLD PLAYERS

BATTERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Joe Root - 1 crore Rilee Rossouw - 2 crore

BOWLERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Chris Jordan - 2 crore Adam Milne - 2 crore Akeal Hosein - 1 crore Adam Zampa - 1.5 crore Tabraiz Shamsi - 1 crore Mujeeb Ur Rahman - 1 crore

ALL-ROUNDERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Shakib Al Hasan - 1.5 crore

WICKETKEEPERS READ AS --> Player Name - Base Price (in ₹) Litton Das - 50 lakh Kusal Mendis - 50 lakh Tom Banton - 2 crore

The IPL 2023 auction took place on Friday, December 23. It started at 2:30PM IST and was live telecast on the Star Sports Network on TV. It was available for digital live streaming on the Jio Cinema app.

How much money had each IPL 2023 franchise left in its purse ahead of auction?

Chennai Super Kings – ₹20.45 crore ⦿ Delhi Capitals – ₹19.45 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders – ₹7.05 crore ⦿ Lucknow Super Giants – ₹23.35 crore

Punjab Kings – ₹32.2 crore ⦿ Royal Challengers Bangalore – ₹8.75 crore

RULES AND REGULATIONS OF THE IPL 2023 AUCTION

How many slots are up for grabs, and how much can the teams spend?

Every team has a cap of 25 players, including eight overseas cricketers. After the transfer window and player retention, 87 slots are up for grabs. Of them, up to 30 can be foreigners. It is estimated that around 75 players will eventually go under the hammer.

The cumulative purse available for all the franchises is Rs. 206.50 crore. While Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter with a maximum purse of Rs. 42.25 crore, Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs. 7.05 crore) has the least amount available at its disposal.

How many players will feature in the auction?

After 991 cricketers from around the world registered for the auction, the list was trimmed to 405, which includes 273 Indians. But not everyone’s name will be put up for the auction.

Which players feature in the full list ahead of the IPL auction 2023 and what are their base prices?

Note - Scroll right to glance through the complete list