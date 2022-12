KKR Squad IPL 2023: Full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction 2023: Here is the list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders on December 23 in Kochi and full squad.

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

Here is the full list of players bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23. Players bought at 2023 auction: N. Jagadeesan (INR 90 lakh), Vaibhav Arora (INR 60 lakh), Suyash Sharma (INR 20 lakh), David Wiese (INR 1 crore), Kulwant Khejroliya (INR 20 lakh), Litton Das (INR 50 lakh), Mandeep Singh (INR 50 lakh), Shakib Al Hasan (INR 1.5 crore). Purse Remaining: INR 1.65 crore Total player slots available: 3 Overseas slots available: 0 KKR FULL SQUAD FOR IPL 2023 Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Shakib Al Hasan. KKR PLAYERS RETAINED AHEAD OF 2023 AUCTION Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh. Read more stories on Auction.