The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.
The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.
Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of KKR, their remaining purse and available player slots.
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS
Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore
Total slots available: 11
Overseas slots available: 3
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).
Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh.
All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur.
Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.