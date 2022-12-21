Auction

IPL auction 2023 KKR: Full updated squad, purse left, slots available

IPL auction 2023: Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of KKR, their remaining purse and available player slots.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 13:20 IST
Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Shreyas Iyer is the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of KKR, their remaining purse and available player slots.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Total slots available: 11

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.

