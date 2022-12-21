The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction is set to take place on Friday (December 23) in Kochi.

The 10 franchises will firm up their squads after they released a bunch of players ahead of the 16th edition of the IPL. The mini-auction will have a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, with room for 30 overseas players to feature in the league.

Before the players go under the hammer, here is a look at the full squad of KKR, their remaining purse and available player slots.

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Total slots available: 11

Overseas slots available: 3

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG).

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh.

All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel (WI), Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine (WI), Tim Southee (NZ), Varun Chakravarthy, Umesh Yadav.