IPL Auction Auction IPL Auction 2022: Ten players who surprisingly went unsold IPL Auction 2022: From Mr.IPL Suresh Raina to 2021 IPL finalist Eoin Morgan, here are 10 players who surprisingly went unsold in the auction this year in Bengaluru. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2022 13:19 IST From Eoin Morgan and Shakib Al Hasan to Mr.IPL Suresh Raina, here are ten players who surprisingly went unsold in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Team Sportstar 14 February, 2022 13:19 IST The 2022 Mega Auction for the Indian Premier League saw 204 players being roped in by teams for a total of Rs 551.7 crore. This includes 67 overseas players, 107 capped players and 97 uncapped players.However, the auction came with its share of disappointment too, with several high profile names going without takers. Here's our pick of the top 10 surprising unsold players in the IPL 2022 Auction. Hugh Edmeades keen to return for next year's IPL auctions IPL Auction 2022 ends: Final list of sold and unsold players 1. Eoin Morgan2. Aaron Finch3. Shakib Al Hasan4. Dawid Malan5. Mujeeb Zadran6. Tabraiz Shamsi7. Suresh Raina8. Steve Smith9. Adam Zampa10. Adil Rashid Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :