IPL Auction 2022: Ten players who surprisingly went unsold

The 2022 Mega Auction for the Indian Premier League saw 204 players being roped in by teams for a total of Rs 551.7 crore. This includes 67 overseas players, 107 capped players and 97 uncapped players.

However, the auction came with its share of disappointment too, with several high profile names going without takers. Here's our pick of the top 10 surprising unsold players in the IPL 2022 Auction.

1. Eoin Morgan

2. Aaron Finch

3. Shakib Al Hasan

4. Dawid Malan

5. Mujeeb Zadran

6. Tabraiz Shamsi

7. Suresh Raina

8. Steve Smith

9. Adam Zampa

10. Adil Rashid