IPL Auction: Josh Hazlewood goes to RCB for Rs 7.75 crore

Josh Hazlewood was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The Australian seamer was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore ahead of IPL 2020, but played just three matches that season, picking one wicket at an economy of 6.4. In IPL 2021, Hazlewood bagged 11 wickets at 8.37 runs an over.

The 31-year-old was the second highest wicket-taker for Australia in its successful 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, picking 11 wickets in seven matches at 7.29