IPL Auction Auction IPL Auction: Josh Hazlewood goes to RCB for Rs 7.75 crore The 31-year-old was the second highest wicket-taker for Australia in its successful 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, picking 11 wickets in seven matches at 7.29 Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 17:54 IST FILE PHOTO: In IPL 2021, Hazlewood bagged 11 wickets at 8.37 runs an over. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 17:54 IST Josh Hazlewood was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auctions in Bengaluru on Saturday.The Australian seamer was bought by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore ahead of IPL 2020, but played just three matches that season, picking one wicket at an economy of 6.4. In IPL 2021, Hazlewood bagged 11 wickets at 8.37 runs an over.The 31-year-old was the second highest wicket-taker for Australia in its successful 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, picking 11 wickets in seven matches at 7.29 Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :