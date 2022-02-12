IPL Auction Auction IPL auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 18:11 IST Shardul Thakur was CSK's leading wicket-taker during its victorious IPL 2021 campaign. - VIVEK BENDRE Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 18:11 IST India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.Thakur was part of the fifth set in the auction that comprised fast bowlers.LIVE: IPL Auction 2022 live updates: Shardul Thakur sold to Delhi for Rs 10.75 crore; Bhuvneshwar back to SRH The 31-year-old Mumbaikar made his IPL debut in the 2015 season for Kings XI Punjab and appeared in a solitary match. Thakur was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.5 crore in the 2018 auction. He spent four seasons with Chennai, snapping up 55 wickets in 48 matches. Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :