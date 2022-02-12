Auction

IPL auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur has been signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 February, 2022 18:11 IST

Shardul Thakur was CSK's leading wicket-taker during its victorious IPL 2021 campaign.   -  VIVEK BENDRE

Thakur was part of the fifth set in the auction that comprised fast bowlers.

The 31-year-old Mumbaikar made his IPL debut in the 2015 season for Kings XI Punjab and appeared in a solitary match. Thakur was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.5 crore in the 2018 auction. He spent four seasons with Chennai, snapping up 55 wickets in 48 matches.

