IPL auction 2022: Punjab Kings ropes in India U-19 World Cup star Raj Angad Bawa for Rs 2 crore

Raj Angad Bawa, a prominent member of India's U-19 World Cup-winning team, had a field day at the IPL mega auction 2022, as he was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 2 crore.

Raj Angad, a bowling all-rounder, had a base price of Rs 20 lakh and there was an intense bidding between Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

Raj Angad hails from a family of sporting riches. His grandfather, Tarlochan Singh Bawa was a key member of the 1948 Olympic gold-winning Indian team, while his father Sukhwinder Singh Bawa trained Yuvraj Singh in his formative years.

A hard-hitting left-hand batter and a crafty right-arm medium pacer, Raj Angad had an incredible outing in the U-19 World Cup - claiming nine wickets and amassing 252 runs in six outings. In the final against England, the 19-year-old bagged a five-for to guide India to yet another title.

But almost a week after the final, Raj Angad is gearing up for the Ranji Trophy. Soon after landing in India, he travelled to Cuttack to join the Chandigarh team for the tournament, and is currently in mandatory quarantine.