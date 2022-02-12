Shreyas Iyer most expensive buy in marquee set at IPL 2022 auction

Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive signing in the marquee set at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Iyer was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.

Pat Cummins was also sold to KKR for 7.25 crore. He stays with his old franchise at half the price.

SIGNIFICANT SIGNINGS

Delhi Capitals roped in David Warner for 6.25 crore after a three-way bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The two new franchises - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - made impressive auction debuts, securing Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore) and Quinton de Kock (6.75 crore), respectively.

Punjab Kings made two purchases in the form of Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore) and Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), both former Delhi Capitals players.

Rajasthan Royals also made two acquisitions, picking Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore) and Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore) in a bid to develop a bowling attack. Royal Challlengers Bangalore got Faf du Plessis for Rs 7 crore.

List of all players sold in the Marquee List