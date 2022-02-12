IPL Auction Auction Shreyas Iyer most expensive buy in marquee set at IPL 2022 auction Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive signing in the marquee set at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:57 IST Shreyas Iyer has joined KKR. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 12 February, 2022 12:57 IST Shreyas Iyer was the most expensive signing in the marquee set at the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. Iyer was signed by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 12.25 crore.Pat Cummins was also sold to KKR for 7.25 crore. He stays with his old franchise at half the price.SIGNIFICANT SIGNINGSDelhi Capitals roped in David Warner for 6.25 crore after a three-way bidding war with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The two new franchises - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants - made impressive auction debuts, securing Mohammed Shami (Rs 6.25 crore) and Quinton de Kock (6.75 crore), respectively. Punjab Kings made two purchases in the form of Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore) and Shikhar Dhawan (Rs 8.25 crore), both former Delhi Capitals players.Rajasthan Royals also made two acquisitions, picking Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 5 crore) and Trent Boult (Rs 8 crore) in a bid to develop a bowling attack. Royal Challlengers Bangalore got Faf du Plessis for Rs 7 crore. List of all players sold in the Marquee ListPlayerTeamPriceShikhar DhawanPunjab KingsRs 8.25 croreRavichandran AshwinRajasthan Royals Rs 5.00 crorePat CumminsKolkata Knight RidersRs 7.25 croreKagiso RabadaPunjab Kings Rs 9.25 croreTrent BoultRajasthan RoyalsRs 8.00 croreShreyas IyerKolkata Knight Riders Rs 12.25 croreMohammed ShamiGujarat TitansRs 6.25 croreFaf du PlessisRoyal Challengers BangaloreRs 7.00 croreQuinton de KockLucknow Super GiantsRs 6.75 croreDavid WarnerDelhi CapitalsRs 6.25 crore Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :