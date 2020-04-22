IPL Recap: When RCB suffered sixth straight defeat

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted sporting activities across the globe and the Indian Premier League (IPL) is no exception.

Had not the forced national lockdown caused by the virus, Royal Challengers Bangalore would have hosted Delhi Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

But, with no action taking place, we take a look at what happened when the two teams clashed in the last edition at Bengaluru.

Read: Statistics of watching Test cricket

Batting woes haunt RCB

The star-studded batting line-up once again came a cropper as the Virat Kohli-led side managed to post a mere 149/8 at home.

Asked to bat in the generally high-scoring venue, Chris Morris got an early breakthrough by dismissing Parthiv Patel. Sans Virat Kohli, it was more or less a procession for the rest of the Bangalore batsmen.

Kohli left stranded

The Bangalore captain opening the innings scored a patient 33-ball 41 and remained at the non-striker's end for the majority of the period.

While Bangalore didn't get the perfect start, the middle-order comprising the likes of Ab de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis and Moeen Ali failed to fire in unison, leaving Kohli frustrated.

Rabada roars

Kagiso Rabada hit the straps early by removing the dangerous De Villiers and combined with the rest of the bowling unit to inflict constant damage. By scalping the prized wicket of Kohli, the South African further dented the home side's momentum. Rabada's brilliant 4/21 in his allocated quota of four overs gave Delhi an overwhelming chance to gun down the 150-run target.

Read: Kane Williamson: Good at heart, great at the game!

Southee gives hope

Tim Southee gave Bangalore an early hope by removing opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck. However, Bangalore struggled under lights to contain the pair of Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer.

Captain's knock

Prithvi Shaw took the attack to the opposition with a 22-ball 28 but it was captain Shreyas Iyer who made a vital half-century top helped Delhi record its third win in six games. Meanwhile, Bangalore suffered its sixth straight defeat.

Iyer was in full flow and a treat to watch as he dispatched the white ball all over the park en route to his 50-ball 67. His knock was studded with eight hits to the fence and two towering sixes.

Delhi suffered a late wobble after Iyer departed. However, it was in touching distance of the target as the visitors scripted a four-wicket win with seven balls to spare.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 149/8 (Virat Kohli 41, Moeen Ali 32, Kagiso Rabada 4-21) lost to Delhi Capitals 152/6 (Shreyas Iyer 67, Navdeep Saini 2/24) by 4 wickets.