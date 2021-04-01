Home IPL News IPL 2021: AB de Villiers joins RCB bubble in Chennai IPL 2021: De Villiers retired from international cricket in 2018 after playing 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals. PTI CHENNAI 01 April, 2021 11:33 IST Royal Challengers Bangalore batsmen AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli run between the wickets during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. - PTI PTI CHENNAI 01 April, 2021 11:33 IST Star South African batsman AB de Villiers joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble in Chennai on Thursday for the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.The 37-year-old batting great has been a key player for RCB since joining the franchise in 2011. "The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai," the RCB tweeted. BREAKING THE INTERNET : The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #AllInForAB pic.twitter.com/pnvXGVl8ww— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 1, 2021 De Villiers has struck 22 centuries in 114 Tests and 25 in 228 One-Day internationals. Mr 360, as he is known for a dazzling array of shots, holds the record for the fastest ODI century – 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.READ | IPL 2021: Maxwell fits RCB's middle-order requirements, says Hesson The RCB, led by India captain Virat Kohli, began a nine-day conditioning camp on Tuesday.The team will take on Mumbai Indians in the league's opening clash. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.