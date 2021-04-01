IPL 2021: AB de Villiers joins RCB bubble in Chennai

Star South African batsman AB de Villiers joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore bio-bubble in Chennai on Thursday for the Indian Premier League beginning on April 9.

The 37-year-old batting great has been a key player for RCB since joining the franchise in 2011. "The spaceship has landed! AB de Villiers has joined the RCB bubble in Chennai," the RCB tweeted.

De Villiers has struck 22 centuries in 114 Tests and 25 in 228 One-Day internationals. Mr 360, as he is known for a dazzling array of shots, holds the record for the fastest ODI century – 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.

The RCB, led by India captain Virat Kohli, began a nine-day conditioning camp on Tuesday.

The team will take on Mumbai Indians in the league's opening clash.