IPL 2024: Who is Allah Ghazanfar, Afghanistan’s 16-year-old replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced Afghanistan’s 16-year-old Allah Ghazanfar as a replacement for the injured Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday.

Rahman was ruled out of IPL 2024 after reportedly sustaining a sprain in his right phalanx (hand) before the start of the ODI series against Sri Lanka. His recovery saw him missing out on the T20I series against Sri Lanka and Ireland.

Ghazanfar is a right-arm off-spinner and was the youngest player in the IPL 2024 auction.

Ghazanfar is inspired by Indian spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. “Ashwin has been a champion spinner for India, and I like his variations. I have always considered him my inspiration,” Ghazanfar had told Sportstar earlier .

Hailing from Zurmat district in Paktia province, Ghazanfar is 6ft 2 inches tall. Given his height, he initially started as a fast bowler but gradually, under the watchful eyes of former Afghanistan captain Dawlat Ahmadzai, transformed into a spinner.

Ghazanfar was the part of Afghanistan team in the U-19 World Cup 2024 held in South Africa. He had 52 runs in four innings and was the second-highest wicket-taker for his team with eight scalps.

Ghazanfar made his international debut last month against Ireland and has played two ODIs.

(With inputs from Shayan Acharya)