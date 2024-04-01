MagazineBuy Print

RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Bengaluru coach Andy Flower hopes top-order batters to fire soon

Except for Virat Kohli, who made two fifties in three matches so far in IPL 2024, others like skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green and Rajat Patidar have not been among runs for RCB.

Published : Apr 01, 2024 19:04 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
RCB’s coach Andy Flower, addresses the press ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB’s coach Andy Flower, addresses the press ahead of the IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Head coach Andy Flower on Monday admitted that Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s top-order batsmen have not fired in a desired manner, and hoped for them to find their rhythm sooner than later.

“Our top five batsmen are yet to fire. There are big scores on offer at Chinnaswamy. So, once our big batsmen start scoring runs, I think we’ll see some of those big scores. I have absolutely no doubt about that,” Flower said in his pre-match press conference ahead of RCB’s match against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday.

During the last two matches, the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch has offered some grip to the bowlers, particularly in the first innings.

Flower also expected to see a track that keeps its character throughout Tuesday’s match.

“To be honest, I expect the pitch to be a reasonable pitch tomorrow night. We scored 184 here a couple of nights ago and that was chased down in 17 overs. So, there are big scores on offer and particularly the venue being a little smaller. The ball travels here on the field too,” said Flower.

Unlike Chepauk for the Chennai Super Kings or Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians, the Chinnaswamy is not precisely a happy hunting ground for the Royal Challengers.

Out of 84 matches that they played here, RCB have won 40 and lost 41 games with three others ending in no results.

Flower was mindful of that stat.

“What we really need to do is to work out when we can attack and when we need to defend. This is a difficult place to defend no doubt, especially if the dew comes.

“But we don’t want the toss to be a huge factor. We want to be in control of all our skills and our tactics. We’ve got to get that right,” he added.

