Why was Anrich Nortje taken off attack after 14 balls?

Anrich Nortje was taken off the attack in the IPL 2022 match against Delhi Capitals after bowling two beamers.

After going for 19 in his first over, he returned into the attack in the 14th over and bowled a beamer at 141.4 kmph, which Quinton de Kock lifted over short third for six.

The second beamer came in the 16th over when he bowled a waist-high ball to Deepak Hooda. Nortje was subsequently taken off, having gone wicketless for 36 in 2.2 overs.

According to Law 41.7.1: "Any delivery, which passes or would have passed, without pitching, above waist height of the striker standing upright at the popping crease, is unfair. Whenever such a delivery is bowled, the umpire shall call and signal No ball."

As per ICC Law 41.7.4: "Should there be any further dangerous such delivery by the same bowler in that innings, the umpire shall call and signal No ball, when the ball is dead, direct the captain of the fielding side to suspend the bowler immediately from bowling, inform the other umpire for the reason for this action."