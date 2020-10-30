IPL, KXIP vs RR: Chris Gayle falls one run short of becoming second oldest T20 centurion

Chris Gayle on Friday fell one short of becoming the second oldest batsman to hit a Twenty20 hundred in the Indian Premier League encounter between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. Gayle was clean bowled on 99 by Jofra Archer. He struck eight sixes and six fours at a strike-rate of 157.14.

It would have been Gayle's seventh hundred in the IPL and his first of this season. Former England international and Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood is the oldest T20 centurion. Aged 41 years & 65 days, Collingwood beat ex-Worcestershire player Graeme Hick (41y 37d) after his 110 against Northamptonshire in 2007 at the NatWest T20 Blast competition. At 41 years & 39 days, Gayle would've pipped Hick in the list.

However, the Caribbean giant, during his knock, brought up a staggering 1000 sixes in T20 cricket with a maximum off Kartik Tyagi.