The suspense is over. Ravindra Jadeja stays with the Chennai Super Kings, after all.

But then, CSK made a major move as the last date for retaining players for IPL 2023 ended on Tuesday.

Dyawne Bravo, CSK’s dynamic all-rounder with mean yorkers in pressure situations, big hits down the order, not to speak of his nifty dance moves, has been let go by the franchise.

In Bravo’s case, age, he is 39, and diminishing returns appear to have brought the Caribbean’s long and eventful association with CSK to a conclusion.

CSK CEO K.S. Viswanathan told Sportstar, “In Bravo’s case, age was definitely a factor.”

On the franchise releasing paceman Chris Jordan despite his compelling performances in the climactic stages of the World T20 for England, Kasi said, “Our experience has shown that Jordan has not done well in the Indian conditions during the IPL.”

Adam Milne, another player released, has speed but Kasi said, “He is prone to injuries.”

On the non-retention of local boys N. Jagadeesan and Hari Nishaanth, Kasi said, “It is very difficult for opening batters to get a chance in the eleven.”

Kasi said, “We now have Rs 20.45 crore in the kitty while going into the auction. We will try to get the players we want. But it will be a tough auction with some other teams also having the money.”

Queried about Jadeja staying in the team, Kasi said, “There was hype in the media. But we were always confident.”

About Ambati Rayudu being retained although he is 37, Kasi said, “We have the confidence he will deliver. The captain believes he will perform.”