IPL 2020 News IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020 Live Updates: CSK vs KKR, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face off in the 49th game of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) in the UAE on Thursday. Team Sportstar 29 October, 2020 19:25 IST Team Sportstar 29 October, 2020 19:25 IST IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 highlights: Suryakumar, Bumrah help Mumbai put Bangalore to sword IPL 2020: MI vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for SRH vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Saha, Warner, Rashid keep Sunrisers' Playoffs hopes alive More Videos IPL 2020: SRH vs DC- form guide, star players, preview KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 highlights: Mandeep, Gayle fifties help Punjab beat Kolkata IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for IPL 2020: RR vs MI- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK: Head-to-head record, Players to watch out for KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 highlights: Jordan, Arshdeep help Punjab beat Hyderabad KKR vs DC, IPL 2020 highlights: Varun's five-for, Rana-Narine partnership help Kolkata beat Delhi IPL 2020: KXIP vs SRH- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for