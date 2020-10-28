IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Super Kings ready to spoil Knight Riders' party

An inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will look to move up the table and secure a playoff berth when it takes on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 49 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Dubai on Thursday.

The Build-up

With six wins from 12 matches, KKR has been inconsistent and comes into this game on the back of a humbling defeat to Kings XI Punjab. The team has just won two of its last six matches and has struggled to get its opening combination right.

It has not helped that there has been too much tinkering with the batting order. The team needs to find a way to settle on its batting order if it hopes to go all the way to the title.

Though CSK is no longer in the fight for playoffs, it can play a spoilsport in the remaining matches as it did by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. The team will likely continue to give players in its squad who have not played a few chances as it hopes to find out how good the team’s bench strength is, especially the youngsters.

The key men



For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy has been the standout performer with the ball, and the team will hope that he continues his form and doesn’t allow the CSK batsmen to pile on the runs. A victory with a handy margin will help Knight Riders’ net run rate as well, which could prove crucial in its fight with Kings XI Punjab, which is ahead on net run-rate.

In the last match against RCB, the spinners led by Mitchell Santner helped CSK control the middle overs with his crafty bowling. If the team opts again to play the Kiwi and Imran Tahir, it will be interesting to see how the inconsistent Knight Riders middle-order handles.

Head to head: CSK: 14; KKR: 9; NR: 1

Squads:

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan.

Match Details:

Match No. 49: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, UAE

Date: October 29, Thursday

Time: 7:30pm (IST)