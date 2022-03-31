IPL News CSK vs LSG live updates, Predicted Playing 11, toss, head-to-head stats IPL 2022: Here is all you need to know about the IPL encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 March, 2022 11:11 IST MS Dhoni struck a 38-ball 50 in CSK's last match. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar Last Updated: 31 March, 2022 11:11 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from the CSK vs LSG encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Predicted Playing 11 Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh KhanChennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar DeshpandeRELATED| IPL 2022: With Moeen Ali's return, CSK stronger for LSG tussle When will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?The seventh IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, March 31.Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.