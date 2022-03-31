CSK vs LSG live updates, Predicted Playing 11, toss, head-to-head stats

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates from the CSK vs LSG encounter at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Predicted Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants probable playing XI: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings probable playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

When will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) start?

The seventh IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, March 31.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network channels in India.