IPL 2020: DC vs RCB- Head-to-head record, players to watch out for

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 55 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the UAE on Monday.

Head-to-head: (24 matches - DC 9 | RCB 14 | NR - 1)

The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL so far, and RCB has dominated the fixture by winning it 14 times as opposed to DC's 8 wins. Their fixture in the 2015 edition, scheduled to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, was abandoned due to rain.

Last IPL meeting:

DC (196/4 in 20 overs) beat RCB (137/9 in 20 overs) by 59 runs

Earlier this season, the sides squared off in Abu Dhabi on October 5, Monday and Delhi Capitals handed Bangalore a heavy 59-run defeat. Contributions from Prithvi Shaw (42), Rishabh Pant (37) and a fifty from Marcus Stoinis (53*) powered the Capitals to 196/4. In reply, RCB stuttered from the start as the DC bowlers wreaked havoc. Kagiso Rabada's 4/24 and Axar Patel's 2/18 restricted RCB to 137/9 in its 20 overs as it fell short by 59 runs.

IPL 2020 Form guide: (last 5 matches | win:loss)

DC - The Capitals has found itself in a spot of bother after winning just one win in its last five game and heads into its deciding fixture with four straight losses. (1:4)

RCB - Bangalore's play-offs bid took a heavy toll after it won just two of its last five games and heads into the encounter on the back of three straight losses. (2:3)

Current position in the table:

RCB (2nd): Bangalore currently holds the second position in the points table after bagging 14 points from 13 matches. The side has won seven matches and lost six.

DC (3rd): After seven wins and six losses from 13 matches, Delhi is currently third on the points table with 14 points.

Top performers so far-DC :

Top-scorers Top wicket-takers Shikhar Dhawan (471) Kagiso Rabada (23) Shreyas Iyer (414) Anrich Nortje (16) Rishabh Pant (274) R Ashwin (9)

Top performers so far-RCB :