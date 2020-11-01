IPL 2020 News

IPL 2020 playoffs race: Kolkata Knight Riders stays alive, knocks out Rajasthan Royals

KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

01 November, 2020 23:16 IST

KKR kept its playoff hopes alive with a win over RR.   -  BCCI/IPL

Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 35-ball 68 coupled with Pat Cummins' four for 34 powered Kolkata Knight Riders to a comprehensive 60-run win and knocked Rajasthan Royals out of IPL 2020.

Needing 192 to stay alive, Rajasthan's chase never got going after KKR pace spearhead Cummins removed four top-order batsmen and led his team to a facile win. KKR's playoff hopes now hinge on Sunrisers Hyderabad losing their final game against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

IPL 2020 playoffs race explained Live Updates: How can RR, KKR, RCB, SRH, DC qualify for last four  

KKR needed to win by 81 runs or more to overtake DC and RCB on NRR. DC and RCB will lock horns on Monday in what is a shoot-out for the second spot.

Rajasthan is the third team to get eliminated from the 13th edition of IPL. Chennai Super Kings' nine-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday afternoon brought the curtains down on Punjab's campaign. Dhoni's CSK was the first team to crash out of the competition.

IPL Points Table Today

TEAMSPWLPointsNRR
Mumbai Indians (Q)139418+1.296
Royal Challengers Bangalore137614-0.145
Delhi Capitals137614-0.159
Kolkata Knight Riders147714-0.214
Sunrisers Hyderabad136712+0.555
Kings XI Punjab146812-0.162
Chennai Super Kings (X)146812-0.455
Rajasthan Royals (X)146812-0.569

 

