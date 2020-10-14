DC vs RR, IPL 2020: Kartik Tyagi's death bowling backs up Jofra Archer's brilliant show

A highly successful run in the Cooch Behar U-19 Trophy earned Kartik Tyagi, only 17 then, a maiden call-up to the Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy side for the 2017-18 season. Nine wickets in five games in the Youth ODI series in England and six wickets off three against Afghanistan U-19 later, last year, earned him a place in the Rajasthan Royals setup in IPL 2020.



Since then, there has been no looking back for the 19-year-old. Not only did he pick 11 wickets in India colours at the 2020 U-19 World Cup, but he has also picked up three wickets in as many games in the IPL, thus far. On Wednesday, Tyagi impressed again, having restricted Delhi batsmen in the death to the singles and doubles with some pitch-perfect yorkers.



Tyagi was initially hit for eight runs, when he came on to bowl in the fourth over, including a 69-metre six by Shikhar Dhawan over fine-leg. His next over went for 14 as Dhawan went after his bowling and hammered him for two boundaries.

FOLLOW: DC vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match 30 Live Updates: Buttler falls after brisk start, Smith joins Stokes



The 19-year-old, however, staged a brilliant comeback, when he came on for his last two in the 16th and 18th overs. He altered his line and lengths and bowled a number of unplayable toe-crushers, leaving the batsmen struggling to find room and free their arms. Not just that, he managed to pocket the all-important wicket of Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, who miscued a fuller delivery to Jofra Archer at long-off.



The Uttar Pradesh speedster ended with figures of 4-0-30-1 and his showing complemented Archer's brilliant spell of 4-0-19-3.



Rajasthan Royals needs 162 to win.