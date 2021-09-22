IPL 2021 Live Score: DC vs SRH to go ahead despite Natarajan testing positive for COVID-19

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of IPL 2021, Match 33 between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This is Santadeep Dey bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.

03:11 PM IST: Statement from the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad player T Natarajan has tested positive for COVID-19 at a scheduled RT-PCR test. The player has isolated himself from the rest of the squad. He is currently asymptomatic.

The medical team has identified the below mentioned six close contacts of the player, who have also been placed in isolation:

1. Vijay Shankar - Player

2. Vijay Kumar - Team Manager

3. Shyam Sundar J - Physiotherapist

4. Anjana Vannan - Doctor

5. Tushar Khedkar - Logistics Manager

6. Periyasamy Ganesan - Net Bowler

The rest of the contingent including the close contacts underwent RT-PCR tests at 5AM local time this morning and the test reports are negative.

As a result, tonight's game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will go ahead at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

03:05 PM IST: JUST IN - "A member of Sunrisers Hyderabad contingent has tested COVID-19 positive ahead of their tie against Delhi Capitals tonight. Other members' reports awaited. Fate of the match to be decided around 4p.m. IST," reports Amol Karhadkar.

^ Oh no! Not again, please...

MATCH PREVIEW

Following contrasting runs in the Indian leg this edition, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad face-off eying a common goal of resuming their Indian Premier League campaign with a victory in Dubai.

If the numbers from the previous editions are pointers to the future, then teams target 16 points to reach the playoffs in an eight-team field. Going by that indicator, DC is just two wins away from playoffs while SRH needs seven victories in as many matches to make the grade.

With the teams returning after more than four and a half months, players will have to find their form. Last time the teams met, DC won in Super Over. Since then, SRH lost two more matches even as Kane Williamson replaced David Warner as skipper, three days before IPL was postponed in May.

READ | Still believe there is a small chance to make the playoffs, says SRH's Williamson

DC, with quality players in all departments, will start as the favourite. The return of Shreyas Iyer lends further solidity to the side that is looking to do one better than its runner-up finish in Dubai last year.

SRH, let down by its bowlers so far, will look to a fully fit Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, and options like all-rounders Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav, to justify their reputation.

The SRH batting, relying heavily on Warner and Williamson, will miss wicketkeeper-opener Jonny Bairstow. This brings a chance to Wriddhiman Saha to play in the top order. In the otherwise brittle middle-order, Manish Pandey’s utility can never be undermined.

- Rakesh Rao

PREDICTED XI

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohamad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

DC vs SRH DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (DC)

Batsmen: David Warner (SRH) - captain, Kane Williamson (SRH), Manish Pandey (SRH), Prithvi Shaw (DC)

All-rounders: Jason Holder (SRH), Axar Patel (DC)

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin (DC), Rashid Khan (SRH) - vice captain, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH), Anrich Nortje (DC)

HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Sunrisers have the upper hand when it comes to the head-to-head stats. Of the 19 times these two sides have met between 2013-2021, SRH has emerged victorious on 11 occasions.

TOP PERFORMERS IN THE FIXTURE

Highest run-getters Runs scored David Warner (SRH) 442 Shikhar Dhawan (DC) 403 Top wicket-takers Rashid Khan (SRH) 13 Kagiso Rabada (DC) 11

SQUADS

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Khaleel Ahmed, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Sherfane Rutherford

