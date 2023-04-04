IPL News

DC vs GT IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans beats Delhi Capitals by six wickets

Rakesh Rao
04 April, 2023 23:22 IST
Sai Sudharsan’s fifty was the fulcrum of Gujarat Titans’s run chase.

A batting-friendly pitch surrounded by square boundaries of 65 metres appeared a perfect stage for a run-fest. With the top-order batters from both sides promising a great deal, the bowlers obviously were in an unenviable position.

However, if the Delhi Capitals - Gujarat Titans clash stayed alive as a contest well longer than expected, it was only because the batters from both teams got carried away.

Put in, the Capitals were left down by their batters. Later, chasing 163, the Titans traded the creamy layer of their batting for some quick runs.

Just when the Capitals rekindled their hopes, B. Sai Sudharsan changed the script to the Titans’ six-wicket victory.

The Titans made the first surge towards victory after the Tamil Nadu duo of Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar joined hands at 54/3 at the end of the PowerPlay.

This left-right combination held its nerves and gradually seized the advantage. The duo minimised risk without compromising on flamboyance and sense of purpose during the 53-run stand.

Sudharsan, whose breathtaking 69-metre scoop-six off a 144-kmph delivery from Anrich Nortje proved the shot of the evening, was a class act. His stroke selection and execution stood out as he soaked in the pressure to emerge as the Man of the Match.

More significantly, for Titans, this 21-year-old left-hander is gaining confidence with each outing as he continues to reinforce his claim for a permanent spot in the starting XI.

AS IT HAPPENED: DC VS GT, HIGHLIGHTS

After Shankar exited following a 23-ball 29, the stylish Sudharsan and fellow left-hander David Miller scored the 56 runs needed for Titans’ second win, coinciding with Capitals’ second loss.

In the ultimate analysis, Sudharsan was the difference between the teams.

Earlier, for Capitals, David Warner and Sarfaraz Khan did not last long. Later, Axar Patel provided some flourish but the outing proved a rough one for the host.

Further, the early fall of Prithvi Shaw to a short-pitched delivery was sure to hurt. In addition, the way Alzarri Joseph removed Warner and Rilee Rossouw in succession proved a rude reminder of what Mark Wood did to the team in its campaign opener.

