IPL 2020: Dhawan falls short of record hundred after debatable lbw decision IPL 2020: Dhawan was en route to becoming the first batsman in history of IPL after Virat Kohli to hit more than two centuries in one season when he was wrongly adjudged lbw. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 21:15 IST Dhawan hit his third hundred in IPL 2020. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 21:15 IST Shikhar Dhawan was en route to becoming the first batsman in history of IPL after Virat Kohli to hit more than two centuries in one season when he was wrongly adjudged lbw off Sandeep Sharma in the 19th over. The replays showed impact way outside off stump. Dhawan did not review the decision. He was out for a 50-ball 78, in the process becoming the second batsman after KL Rahul to cross 600 runs in this edition. Dhawan's fifty came off just 26 balls DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Stoinis hurts Hyderabad in Powerplay after Holder drops him on 3 Virat Kohli holds the record for maximum hundreds in one season - four in 2016. Earlier this season, Dhawan became the first batsman in history of IPL to hit successive hundreds in the game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. He had racked up his maiden IPL century during the five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah. Batsmen with most 100s in an IPL season4 - Virat Kohli (in 2016) RCB2 - Chris Gayle (in 2011) RCB2 - Hashim Amla (in 2017) KXIP2 - Shane Watson (in 2018) CSK2 - Shikhar Dhawan (in 2020) DC