DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Stoinis hurts Hyderabad in Powerplay after Holder drops him on 3

Stoinis was dropped on 3 by Jason Holder at silly mid-on. The Australian all-rounder struck five fours and a six off the next nine balls as Delhi raced to 65 at the end of the Powerplay.

08 November, 2020 20:10 IST

Stoinis got SRH off to a flier.   -  BCCI/IPL

Marcus Stoinis, who strode out to open alongside Shikhar Dhawan, got Delhi Capitals off to a flying start in the Powerplay. Stoinis was dropped on 3 by Jason Holder at silly mid-on, and the Australian all-rounder made Hyderabad pay with attacking stroke play.

He struck five fours and a six off the next nine balls as Delhi raced to 65 at the end of the Powerplay. He was eventually clean bowled by Rashid Khan for a 27-ball 38. Stoinis has been opening the innings in the Big Bash League since 2018, racking up 10 half-centuries and a century at a strike rate of 133. He was Delhi's best batsman in the humbling defeat against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1, having hit a 46-ball 65.

Earlier this season, Stoinis produced an incredible all-round performance to carry Delhi to a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab. He hammered 53 off just 21 balls to push Delhi's total to 157 for eight before getting Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60) and Chris Jordan off the final two deliveries of the match to end the match in a tie.

