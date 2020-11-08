DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha out with hamstring tear

Wriddhiman Saha, the Sunrisers Hyderabad keeper-batsman, will not be part of his team's second qualifier match, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, due a hamstring injury. "We have no changes, Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear," confirmed SRH skipper David Warner at the toss. Saha has played four matches this edition and scored 214 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 139.86. He also has two fifties to his name.

DC vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Playoffs Live Updates: Delhi wins toss, opts to bat first; No Prithvi Shaw, Saha misses out

With the Australia Test series in December, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will monitor Saha's situation closely. Whether Saha will play any further part in IPL if Sunrirsers reach the finals is anybody's guess at the moment.

The schedule for India's tour to Australia was confirmed in October. The ODIs will start on November 27 followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. The T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8 followed by the first of the four Test matches in Adelaide from December 17.