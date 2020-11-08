Home IPL 2020 News DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Wriddhiman Saha out with hamstring tear IPL 2020, SRH vs DC: With the Australia Test series in December, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will monitor Saha's situation closely. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 19:14 IST Wriddhiman Saha misses out with injury. - BCCI/IPL Team Sportstar 08 November, 2020 19:14 IST Wriddhiman Saha, the Sunrisers Hyderabad keeper-batsman, will not be part of his team's second qualifier match, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, due a hamstring injury. "We have no changes, Wriddhiman Saha has a hamstring tear," confirmed SRH skipper David Warner at the toss. Saha has played four matches this edition and scored 214 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 139.86. He also has two fifties to his name. DC vs SRH, Live Score IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Playoffs Live Updates: Delhi wins toss, opts to bat first; No Prithvi Shaw, Saha misses out With the Australia Test series in December, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will monitor Saha's situation closely. Whether Saha will play any further part in IPL if Sunrirsers reach the finals is anybody's guess at the moment.The schedule for India's tour to Australia was confirmed in October. The ODIs will start on November 27 followed by matches on November 29 and December 2. The T20Is will be held on December 4, 6 and 8 followed by the first of the four Test matches in Adelaide from December 17. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos