Dhoni on next IPL season: You'll see me in yellow but whether I'll play for CSK, you never know

Days after indicating that he would like to play his last IPL game in Chennai, captain M.S. Dhoni on Thursday remained non-committal about playing another season.

"You'll see me in yellow next season, but whether I'll be playing for CSK, you never know," Dhoni said at the toss. "There are a lot of uncertainties coming up, two new teams are coming, we don't know what the retention rules are and so on."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni not retiring soon, keen on farewell at Chepauk

Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 last year. When asked by a fan about why he chose that date and did so without much fuss off the field, Dhoni said, “It can’t be a better day than that. August 15."

"When it comes to the farewell, you can come and see me play for CSK, and that can be my farewell game. So you will get the opportunity to bid me farewell. Hopefully, we will come to Chennai and play my last game over there and can meet all the fans,” he added.