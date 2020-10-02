CSK vs SRH: MS Dhoni becomes most capped player in history of IPL

MS Dhoni on Friday became the most capped player in the history of the Indian Premier League when he led the Chennai Super Kings in a Twenty20 match against David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad. The wicketkeeper-batsman, with 194 appearances, overtook CSK teammate Suresh Raina (193).

Earlier in the season, Dhoni led CSK to its 100th win as captain to become the first skipper to do so in the tournament’s history. He achieved the milestone in the opening match of the 2020 season against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. The former India captain has scored 4476 runs in 193 IPL matches at an average of 42.22. Dhoni, who has hit 212 sixes in the IPL, has a strike-rate of 137.89 and has notched up 23 half-centuries.

Dhoni's CSK is currently at the bottom of the points table.