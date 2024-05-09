IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jerseys during Kolkata Knight Riders match for cancer awareness

Gujarat Titans will be wearing lavender jerseys during its final IPL 2024 home match in Ahmedabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to show support for cancer awareness, announced the franchise on Thursday.

This will be the second year in a row that Titans will be donning the lavender jersey to “demonstrate solidarity with cancer patients.”

“This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer,” Gujarat-based franchise said in a statement.

“This initiative will help educate fans about cancer prevention, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings for early detection,” the release added.

In the IPL 2023 edition, Titans donned the special jersey during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.