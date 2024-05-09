MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jerseys during Kolkata Knight Riders match for cancer awareness

This will be the second year in a row that Titans will be donning the lavender jersey to “demonstrate solidarity with cancer patients.”

Published : May 09, 2024 15:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad.
Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL
infoIcon

Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans during the IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Gujarat Titans will be wearing lavender jerseys during its final IPL 2024 home match in Ahmedabad against Kolkata Knight Riders on May 13 to show support for cancer awareness, announced the franchise on Thursday.

This will be the second year in a row that Titans will be donning the lavender jersey to “demonstrate solidarity with cancer patients.”

“This gesture will serve as a reminder of the importance of early detection and access to quality care for improving outcomes in patients with cancer,” Gujarat-based franchise said in a statement.

“This initiative will help educate fans about cancer prevention, emphasizing the importance of lifestyle adjustments and regular screenings for early detection,” the release added.

In the IPL 2023 edition, Titans donned the special jersey during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Gujarat Titans /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Score: India wins toss and opts to bat, eyes 5-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in final T20 international in Sylhet
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jerseys during Kolkata Knight Riders match for cancer awareness
    Team Sportstar
  3. Far from a Galactico, Joselu produces a galactic night for Real Madrid in the Champions League
    Aashin Prasad
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and say well played to the opposition, says Voges
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India names 24-member squad for Europe leg of Hockey Pro League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jerseys during Kolkata Knight Riders match for cancer awareness
    Team Sportstar
  2. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and say well played to the opposition, says Voges
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  3. LSG vs SRH, IPL 2024: Head’s form keeping him in a “good mindset” but says nothing is guaranteed in T20 World Cup
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match today?
    Team Sportstar
  5. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Live Score: India wins toss and opts to bat, eyes 5-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in final T20 international in Sylhet
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans to wear lavender jerseys during Kolkata Knight Riders match for cancer awareness
    Team Sportstar
  3. Far from a Galactico, Joselu produces a galactic night for Real Madrid in the Champions League
    Aashin Prasad
  4. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat and say well played to the opposition, says Voges
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. India names 24-member squad for Europe leg of Hockey Pro League
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment