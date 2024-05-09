PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI, fantasy team, squads

Even if not the favourites, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru wil look to prolonge their playoffs contention when the two meet at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.
Punjab comes into the contest after a reverse against Chennai Super Kings while RCB registered a four-wicket win in its previous match against Gujarat Titans.
Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:
Punjab Kings Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.
Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.
Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone,
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI
Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.
Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal.
Impact Player options: Rajat Patidar/Yash Dayal, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar.
