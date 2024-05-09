MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI, fantasy team, squads

PBKS vs RCB: Here is the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match.

Published : May 09, 2024 09:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans.
Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli in action against Gujarat Titans. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu

Even if not the favourites, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru wil look to prolonge their playoffs contention when the two meet at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Punjab comes into the contest after a reverse against Chennai Super Kings while RCB registered a four-wicket win in its previous match against Gujarat Titans.

Here are the predicted XIs for the two sides:

Punjab Kings Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada.

Bowl 1st: Jonny Bairstow, Rilee Rossouw, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh.

Impact Player options: Arshdeep Singh/Prabhsimran Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa, Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone,

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Predicted XI

Bat 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Bowl 1st: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Cameron Green, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Dayal.

Impact Player options: Rajat Patidar/Yash Dayal, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar.

PBKS vs RCB DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION
WICKET KEEPERS
Dinesh Karthik, Prabhsimran Singh
BATTERS
Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli (c), Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma
ALL ROUNDERS
Cameron Green, Will Jacks (vc)
BOWLERS
Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Siraj
Team Composition: PBKS 5-6 RCB | Credits Left: 14
SQUADS
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Korda keeping it simple ahead of LPGA record attempt
    Reuters
  4. Fiorentina books UEFA Conference League final place with Brugge draw
    Reuters
  5. Tiger Woods to be lone player on negotiating committee with Saudi-backed LIV Golf
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma leave Lucknow Super Giants gobsmacked with 10-wicket win
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians knocked out after Sunrisers Hyderabad beats Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  5. SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024: Sunrisers completes fastest chase of a 150+ score in IPL history
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru overall stats; most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. Korda keeping it simple ahead of LPGA record attempt
    Reuters
  4. Fiorentina books UEFA Conference League final place with Brugge draw
    Reuters
  5. Tiger Woods to be lone player on negotiating committee with Saudi-backed LIV Golf
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment