Hardik Pandya wins fifth IPL title, joint-second most by any player

Hardik Pandya's five IPL titles (Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans) is now the joint-second most for any player in the Indian Premier League.

Hardik achieved the feat after leading the Gujarat Titans to victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday.

Hardik joins Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) and Ambati Rayudu (Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings), both of whom have five titles each. Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians) leads the tally with six trophies.

Rohit Sharma - 6 TITLES

Kieron Pollard - 5 TITLES

Ambati Rayudu - 5 TITLES

Hardik Pandya - 5 TITLES

MS Dhoni - 4 TITLES

Lasith Malinga - 4 TITLES