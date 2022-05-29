IPL 2022 IPL News IPL News Hardik Pandya wins fifth IPL title, joint-second most by any player Hardik achieved the feat after leading the Gujarat Titans to victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday. Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 23:39 IST Hardik Pandya celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. - Sportzpics for IPL Team Sportstar 29 May, 2022 23:39 IST Hardik Pandya's five IPL titles (Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans) is now the joint-second most for any player in the Indian Premier League. Hardik achieved the feat after leading the Gujarat Titans to victory over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final on Sunday. Hardik joins Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) and Ambati Rayudu (Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings), both of whom have five titles each. Rohit Sharma (Deccan Chargers, Mumbai Indians) leads the tally with six trophies. GT VS RR LIVE, IPL 2022 final: Can Buttler beat Kohli and Warner's record in tonight's match? Rohit Sharma - 6 TITLESKieron Pollard - 5 TITLESAmbati Rayudu - 5 TITLESHardik Pandya - 5 TITLESMS Dhoni - 4 TITLESLasith Malinga - 4 TITLES Visit our IPL microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :