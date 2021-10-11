Harshal Patel equals Bravo's all-time record of 32 wickets in an IPL season

Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel now holds the record for joint-most wickets in an IPL season after removing Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer in the Eliminator on Monday. Harshal had earlier removed Shubman Gill. He also holds the record for most wickets by an uncapped bowler in IPL history.

RCB vs KKR Playoffs LIVE Score, IPL 2021 Eliminator: Harshal removes Gill, Tripathi joins Iyer

Dwayne Bravo picked 32 wickets in 2013 for Chennai Super Kings. Harshal has picked up 19 wickets while bowling at the death this season

Kagiso Rabada took 30 scalps for Delhi Capitals during IPL 2020.